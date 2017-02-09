MacBack Launches iPhone Tutorial Section on Website

MacBack

End

-- MacBack, a company with a website that offers users money for their Apple products, has launched a new page on their website for iPhone tutorials https://macback.us/tutorials . This section has useful information for a variety of different actions on the iPhone including making calls, sending messages, and backing up information, among other things. There is currently a section for iPhone 5/5s, but they already have plans to include the iPhone 6/6s and iPhone 7/7s.MacBack's tutorial section of the website offers a variety of tips on how to use the iPhone 5/5s. It starts with a general tutorial on how to use the iPhone 5/5s. This section includes a how to guide explaining to users such actions as making phone calls, using iCloud, using the App Store, and much more. There are also helpful pictures on the tutorials to make it easy to follow along with the written directions.The next section shows how to back-up the iPhone to iTunes. Users might want to know how to do this so they can take their digital purchases with them as they transfer from one Apple device to another. This section of the tutorial offers a couple of different ways of backing-up, so users can choose the option that they prefer.There are also tips on how to unlock an iPhone 5/5s for users that wish to take their iPhone and use it on their favorite cell phone network.Users are also instructed on how to transfer data from the 5/5s to the 6/6s. This makes it easy for users to take their data from their old phone with them to their new iPhone so they don't have to start over.iPhone users will undoubtedly find this tutorial section beneficial. Users are welcome to bookmark this page or pin it on Pinterest for quick and easy access in case of future questions about iPhone.About MacBackMacBack has been in business giving customers cash for their used Apple products for years. They offer cash for a variety of used Apple products including the iPhone, iMac, Mac Mini, MacBook Pro, and more. They give customers a 40 second quote and have a 48-hour turnaround time for payment. They also offer payment by either PayPal or through a bank transfer.MacBack takes customer security seriously. At MacBack they handle customer information per industry standards, ensuring customer information never gets into the hands of strangers when they send in their devices.Contact:Justin AmiroMacBack725 Greg St.Sparks, NV. 89431 USAPhone: +1 775-291-1319help@macback.us