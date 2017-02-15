News By Tag
All The Dogs in the World are Dying!
MULTI AWARD-WINNING and BEST-SELLING AUTHOR, Michelle Weidenbenner, announces the release of her next childrens' book, WILY and the CANINE PANDEMIC.
All the dogs are dying.
Eleven-year-
Does he have the power to save the canine race? He might, but if he uses his device, he might never see his family again.
What Young Readers Are Saying:
"Amazing. I loved the mythical creatures and spaceships."
"Hypnotic. From the first page about Thor being a detective, I couldn't put the book down." Bryson S., Age 9.
"A perfectly-paced adventure book I could picture myself in." Liam C., Age 10.
"This is an exciting book with action and adventure ... packed full of mystery and magic. This book is sure to be a success with thrill seekers, fantasizers, and dog lovers alike." Elizabeth S., Age 14.
The Message
The message for kids in this book: Life doesn't give you what you want, it gives you who you are.
The message for parents:: Accept your child's giftedness and who they are. Don't try to make them into someone you want them to be.
Michelle's Other Work:
Weidenbenner's other novels include Cache a Predator, Scattered Links, Fractured Not Broken, and an early chapter book series for girls called Éclair.
Site Links:
Wily's VIP Facebook Page is under Wily and the Canine Pandemic. VIP stands for Very Important Parents. This page is for parents who want to develop the leader within their child and help promote Wily's book.
Amazon buying links: https://www.amazon.com/
----------------
Michelle is also a writing coach, known as the Uncover Agent. She helps people uncover their book's message so they can unleash it into the universe.
To get your free book on How to Write Fast, visit www.MichelleWeidenbenner.com/
