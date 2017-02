All The Dogs in the World are Dying!

MULTI AWARD-WINNING and BEST-SELLING AUTHOR, Michelle Weidenbenner, announces the release of her next childrens' book, WILY and the CANINE PANDEMIC.

All the dogs are dying.Eleven-year-old Wily is certain he can bring them back to life with his new invention. But shortly after his discovery, a girl with mind-hacking skills and spiraling eyes, kidnaps him.Does he have the power to save the canine race? He might, but if he uses his device, he might never see his family again."Amazing. I loved the mythical creatures and spaceships."Matthew L., Age 10."Hypnotic. From the first page about Thor being a detective, I couldn't put the book down." Bryson S., Age 9."A perfectly-paced adventure book I could picture myself in." Liam C., Age 10."This is an exciting book with action and adventure ... packed full of mystery and magic. This book is sure to be a success with thrill seekers, fantasizers, and dog lovers alike." Elizabeth S., Age 14.The message for kids in this book: Life doesn't give you what you want, it gives you who you are.The message for parents:: Accept your child's giftedness and who they are. Don't try to make them into someone you want them to be.Weidenbenner's other novels include, and an early chapter book series for girls called