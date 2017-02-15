 
News By Tag
* Kids Books
* Fantasy
* Leadership Skills
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Warsaw
  Indiana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


All The Dogs in the World are Dying!

MULTI AWARD-WINNING and BEST-SELLING AUTHOR, Michelle Weidenbenner, announces the release of her next childrens' book, WILY and the CANINE PANDEMIC.
 
 
Wily-WEB-cover
Wily-WEB-cover
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Kids Books
Fantasy
Leadership Skills

Industry:
Books

Location:
Warsaw - Indiana - US

WARSAW, Ind. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The Story

All the dogs are dying.

Eleven-year-old Wily is certain he can bring them back to life with his new invention. But shortly after his discovery, a girl with mind-hacking skills and spiraling eyes, kidnaps him.

Does he have the power to save the canine race? He might, but if he uses his device, he might never see his family again.

What Young Readers Are Saying:

"Amazing. I loved the mythical creatures and spaceships." Matthew L., Age 10.

"Hypnotic. From the first page about Thor being a detective, I couldn't put the book down." Bryson S., Age 9.

"A perfectly-paced adventure book I could picture myself in." Liam C., Age 10.

"This is an exciting book with action and adventure ... packed full of mystery and magic. This book is sure to be a success with thrill seekers, fantasizers, and dog lovers alike."  Elizabeth S., Age 14.

The Message

The message for kids in this book: Life doesn't give you what you want, it gives you who you are.

The message for parents:: Accept your child's giftedness and who they are. Don't try to make them into someone you want them to be.

Michelle's Other Work:

Weidenbenner's other novels include Cache a Predator, Scattered Links, Fractured Not Broken, and an early chapter book series for girls called Éclair.

Site Links:

Wily's VIP Facebook Page is under Wily and the Canine Pandemic. VIP stands for Very Important Parents. This page is for parents who want to develop the leader within their child and help promote Wily's book.

Amazon buying links: https://www.amazon.com/Wily-Canine-Pandemic-Michelle-Weid...=

----------------

Michelle is also a writing coach, known as the Uncover Agent. She helps people uncover their book's message so they can unleash it into the universe.

To get your free book on How to Write Fast, visit www.MichelleWeidenbenner.com/fastdraft/

Contact
R. Publishing, LLC
Michelle Weidenbenner
***@michelleweidenbenner.com
End
Source:R. Publishing, LLC
Email:***@michelleweidenbenner.com
Tags:Kids Books, Fantasy, Leadership Skills
Industry:Books
Location:Warsaw - Indiana - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 15, 2017
M. Weidenbenner, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share