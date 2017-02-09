News By Tag
BSSS, ACEX member in Novorossiysk, Sent 5 Containers with Vodka to Laos
Five containers with vodka and small glasses as a present traveled from Ulyanovsk to Laos via Spain
As the delivery was urgent it was decided to deliver the containers to Ulyanovsk after unloading of imported cargo in Kazan so as not to wait for acceptance of empty containers in Novorossiysk. The factory loaded and cleared the goods for export on its own. After that BSSS delivered the cargo to Novorossiysk and loaded it on the board of a vessel.
"As this was an excise cargo it was accepted for storage at the terminal NUTEP," – comments Denis Bobrakov, the commercial director of BSSS. – "We had to agree with MAERSK the dispatch exactly from this terminal. In order to arrive at the required terminal in Bangkok and decrease the transit time the transshipment was agreed to be processed in the port of Algeciras (Spain) and not in Istanbul, as was planned by the line."
The vessel safely arrived in Bangkok and after that the containers were delivered to Laos.
