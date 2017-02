BSSS, ACEX member in Novorossiysk, Sent 5 Containers with Vodka to Laos

Five containers with vodka and small glasses as a present traveled from Ulyanovsk to Laos via Spain

Five containers with vodka and small glasses as a present traveled from Ulyanovsk to Laos via Spain. Cargo, which consisted of 5 containers with vodka and small glasses as a present, had to be taken from Ulyanovsk in order to deliver it in Laos. The delivery to the warehouse of the consignee was possible only through the port of Bangkok, Thailand.As the delivery was urgent it was decided to deliver the containers to Ulyanovsk after unloading of imported cargo in Kazan so as not to wait for acceptance of empty containers in Novorossiysk. The factory loaded and cleared the goods for export on its own. After that BSSS delivered the cargo to Novorossiysk and loaded it on the board of a vessel."As this was an excise cargo it was accepted for storage at the terminal NUTEP," – comments. – "We had to agree with MAERSK the dispatch exactly from this terminal. In order to arrive at the required terminal in Bangkok and decrease the transit time the transshipment was agreed to be processed in the port of Algeciras (Spain) and not in Istanbul, as was planned by the line."The vessel safely arrived in Bangkok and after that the containers were delivered to Laos.