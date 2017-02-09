Country(s)
Judson Press Book Calls for Engagement in Prophetic Hope and Faithful Citizenship in Distressing Times
In this collection of sermons, Griffen challenges social justice-minded followers of Jesus to reexamine and embrace the radical gospel of Jesus Christ and the generosity of God's love in confronting and overcoming the issues of racism, sexism, imperialism, materialism, militarism, techno-centrism, and xenophobia.
Endorsements for The Fierce Urgency of Prophetic Hope have been strong. Noted scholar, theologian, and author Walter Brueggemann proclaims, "This book is an act of bold courage and imagination, just what we need!"
"Wendell Griffen reminds clergy and lay persons of God's call to prophetic witness and prophetic citizenship on the journey toward liberation and justice," states Rev. Dr. Iva Carruthers, General Secretary of the Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference. She adds, "The Fierce Urgency of Prophetic Hope is a special gift to those who seek answers and direction to God's will in times of despair."
Molly T. Marshall, President of Central Baptist Theological Seminary, says, "Reading this book kindles a renewed spirit in me for a justice-driven spirituality. I trust it will have the same impact on others."
"Judge Griffen calls us all to be the presence of Christ in the face of unjust, unChristian policies and action," states Patrick R. Anderson, Editor of Christian Ethics Today.
Wendell L. Griffen, DDiv, is well-known as a lawyer, jurist, legal educator, religious leader, and public speaker. He serves as pastor of New Millennium Church in Little Rock, Arkansas, and also as Circuit Judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit of Arkansas. Dr. Griffen is founder and CEO of Griffen Strategic Consulting, which specializes in diversity and inclusion, cultural competency, strategic planning and development, public policy and government relations, legal affairs, and litigation management. He is a member of the Board of Directors for The Christian Ethics Today Foundation and serves as a trustee of the Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference. Dr. Griffen is author of two blogs: Wendell Griffen on Cultural Competency and Justice Is a Verb!
About Judson Press: Founded in 1824, Judson Press is a publishing ministry of the American Baptist Home Mission Societies, American Baptist Churches USA. It is committed to producing Christ-centered leadership resources for the transformation of individuals, congregations, communities, and cultures.
About American Baptist Home Mission Societies: American Baptist Home Mission Societies ministers as the caring heart and serving hands of Jesus Christ across the United States and Puerto Rico through a multitude of initiatives that focus on leadership, discipleship and healing communities.
