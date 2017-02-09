News By Tag
Laboratory Testing Inc. Engineer Promoted to Project Manager
A degreed industrial engineer was promoted to Project Manager at Laboratory Testing Inc. In his new position, Dan Giordano will coordinate the implementation of a company-wide ERP System.
Dan is a May 2014 graduate of Penn State University with a B.S. degree in Industrial Engineering. His career at Lab Testing began upon graduation, when he joined the company as an Industrial Engineering Intern in the Mechanical Testing Department and Machine Shop. He was hired as a full-time employee two months later and given the title Machine Shop Workflow Coordinator. During the first year, he started to transition into his next role as Project Engineer by expanding the types and size of projects he coordinated for both Mechanical Testing and the Machine Shop. "Both departments have gone through extensive development and change during Dan's time, and he has been a key member of the implementation teams", said Mike McVaugh.
The Mechanical Testing Department provides a wide-range of services that evaluate the mechanical properties of metals and polymers, from tensile and hardness testing to charpy impact, stress rupture and fracture mechanics. The in-house Machine Shop produces all test specimens required to fill mechanical testing orders at LTI and also prepares specimens for customers who perform their own testing.
The ERP system will be implemented in all three production departments, Destructive Testing, Non-Destructive Testing and Metrology, as well as most support departments, including Sales, Machine Shop, Order Entry, Shipping/Receiving and Accounting. The System will allow LTI to work more efficiently and improve collaboration between departments.
About Laboratory Testing Inc. -- Laboratory Testing Inc. (http://www.labtesting.com/
Sharon Bentzley, Marketing Manager
Laboratory Testing Inc.
***@labtesting.com
