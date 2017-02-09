 
Laboratory Testing Inc. Engineer Promoted to Project Manager

A degreed industrial engineer was promoted to Project Manager at Laboratory Testing Inc. In his new position, Dan Giordano will coordinate the implementation of a company-wide ERP System.
 
 
PHILADELPHIA - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Dan Giordano has been promoted to Project Manager at Laboratory Testing Inc. to oversee the implementation of an enterprise resource planning (ERP)System. Dan will be responsible for the day-to-day management of this project and the various project teams. According to Mike McVaugh, CEO and President of LTI, "Not only will he oversee the activities of the core and extended project teams at LTI, but he will also act as the principal liaison between LTI's project teams and our external partner, Decision Resources Inc."

Dan is a May 2014 graduate of Penn State University with a B.S. degree in Industrial Engineering. His career at Lab Testing began upon graduation, when he joined the company as an Industrial Engineering Intern in the Mechanical Testing Department and Machine Shop. He was hired as a full-time employee two months later and given the title Machine Shop Workflow Coordinator. During the first year, he started to transition into his next role as Project Engineer by expanding the types and size of projects he coordinated for both Mechanical Testing and the Machine Shop. "Both departments have gone through extensive development and change during Dan's time, and he has been a key member of the implementation teams", said Mike McVaugh.

The Mechanical Testing Department provides a wide-range of services that evaluate the mechanical properties of metals and polymers, from tensile and hardness testing to charpy impact, stress rupture and fracture mechanics. The in-house Machine Shop produces all test specimens required to fill mechanical testing orders at LTI and also prepares specimens for customers who perform their own testing.

The ERP system will be implemented in all three production departments, Destructive Testing, Non-Destructive Testing and Metrology, as well as most support departments, including Sales, Machine Shop, Order Entry, Shipping/Receiving and Accounting. The System will allow LTI to work more efficiently and improve collaboration between departments.

About Laboratory Testing Inc. -- Laboratory Testing Inc. (http://www.labtesting.com/) (LTI) of Hatfield, PA is an independent materials testing and metrology laboratory in business since 1984. The range of services offered by LTI includes mechanical testing, metallurgical testing, chemical analysis, corrosion testing, nondestructive testing, specimen machining, failure analysis, dimensional inspection and calibration services with results documented in a Certified Test Report or Calibration Certificate. The laboratory specializes in metal and polymer testing, but also analyzes powdered metals, ores, ferroalloys, composites and ceramics. LTI holds PRI/Nadcap accreditations in materials and nondestructive testing, and A2LA accreditations to ANS/ISO/IEC 17025 in materials testing, dimensional inspection and calibration services, which complies with ISO 9001 and ISO 13485. Test specimens are machined on-site and material investigations are conducted to determine the root cause of material failures. LTI Metrology (http://www.ltimetrology.com/), a division of Laboratory Testing Inc., provides dimensional inspection and NIST-traceable calibration services for measuring hand tools, masters and a wide-range of measuring instruments and equipment. On-site calibration, repairs, new instruments and replacement parts are offered. Information on Laboratory Testing Inc. services and accreditations is available at www.labtesting.com, sales@labtesting.com or 800-784-2882.

Contact
Sharon Bentzley, Marketing Manager
Laboratory Testing Inc.
Click to Share