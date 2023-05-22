News By Tag
Centrexion Present Updates on Advancing a Novel Analgesic Pipeline at 17th Annual Pain Summit
SMI REPORTS: Chief Medical Officer, Randall Stevens, to present at SMi's 17th annual Pain Therapeutics conference in London
Following on from this, the established Pain Therapeutics conference will once again gather an audience of scientific pioneers and industry specialists to discuss new innovations when it returns to Central London for the 17th annual summit this May.
With a focus on advancing a novel analgesic pipeline, SMi Group are delighted to welcome the expertise of Randall Stevens, Chief Medical Officer from Centrexion Therapeutics onto the agenda for 2017. Randall Stevens has extensive experience of more than 25 years in pharmaceutical medicine and has played an integral role in bringing a total of five drugs to market.
His keynote address will delve deeper into; the development of novel, non-opioid analgesics which match the safety and efficacy requirements of indications and populations, the utility of Big Data analytics in identifying indications for novel analgesics; and draw from case study insight of CNTX-4975 development in Morton's Neuroma and Knee Osteoarthritis
Other notable speakers on the panel at Pain Therapeutics 2017 include:
Dr Stephen Doberstein, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Nektar Pharmaceuticals
Dr Joseph W. Stauffer, Chief Medical Officer, Cara Therapeutics Inc
Dr Iain Chessell, Head of Neuroscience, AstraZeneca
Prof Theo Meert, Head of Global Government Grant Office, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV
Dr Steven Kamerling, Therapeutic Area Head for Pain, Inflammation and Oncology, Zoetis
Dr Richard Butt, Chief Executive Officer, Apollo Therapeutics
Dr Narender Gavva, Scientific Director, Amgen
Dr Thomas Christoph, Head of Pharmacology and Biomarker Development, Grunenthal GmbH
Dr Ian Bell, Principal Scientist, MSD-USA
Prof Anthony Jones, Professor of Neuro-Rheumatology, University of Manchester
Pain Therapeutics 2017
22nd & 23rd May
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
