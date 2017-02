Centrexion Present Updates on Advancing a Novel Analgesic Pipeline at 17th Annual Pain Summit

SMI REPORTS: Chief Medical Officer, Randall Stevens, to present at SMi's 17th annual Pain Therapeutics conference in London

Pain Therapeutics 2017

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Opioid

• Pain

• Analgesic Industry:

• Science Location:

• London - England - England

End

-- Stemming from insufficient efficacy and substantial risks in opioid dependency, the current set of analgesics available to patients have been inadequate to manage chronic pain, creating a growing need towards new drug discovery.Following on from this, the establishedconference will once again gather an audience of scientific pioneers and industry specialists to discuss new innovations when it returns to Central London for the 17th annual summit this May.With a focus on advancing a novel analgesic pipeline, SMi Group are delighted to welcome the expertise of Randall Stevens, Chief Medical Officer fromonto the agenda for 2017. Randall Stevens has extensive experience of more than 25 years in pharmaceutical medicine and has played an integral role in bringing a total of five drugs to market.His keynote address will delve deeper into; the development of novel, non-opioid analgesics which match the safety and efficacy requirements of indications and populations, the utility of Big Data analytics in identifying indications for novel analgesics; and draw from case study insight of CNTX-4975 development in Morton's Neuroma and Knee OsteoarthritisOther notable speakers on the panel at Pain Therapeutics 2017 include:Dr Stephen Doberstein, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Nektar PharmaceuticalsDr Joseph W. Stauffer, Chief Medical Officer, Cara Therapeutics IncDr Iain Chessell, Head of Neuroscience, AstraZenecaProf Theo Meert, Head of Global Government Grant Office, Janssen Pharmaceutica NVDr Steven Kamerling, Therapeutic Area Head for Pain, Inflammation and Oncology, ZoetisDr Richard Butt, Chief Executive Officer, Apollo TherapeuticsDr Narender Gavva, Scientific Director, AmgenDr Thomas Christoph, Head of Pharmacology and Biomarker Development, Grunenthal GmbHDr Ian Bell, Principal Scientist, MSD-USAProf Anthony Jones, Professor of Neuro-Rheumatology, University of ManchesterFurther information including a full speaker line-up is available at: http://www.smi- online.co.uk/ pharmaceuticals/ uk/pain-thera... Pain Therapeutics 201722nd & 23rd MayCopthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKhttp://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/uk/pain-therapeutics--end –Contact Information:For media enquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk