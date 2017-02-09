Oros Fragrances leaves their captivating aura at Harvey Nichols, Kuwait

oros-edp - Image1

-- Oros' tantalizing fragrances continue their alluring influence around the region. Shoppers at Harvey Nichols, Kuwait were enthralled by the new fragrance saying it leaves behind a trail of scent that you want to follow. All the fragrances are embellished with sparkling Swarovski elements.Exclusively manufactured by Sterling Parfums under licence from Armaf Inc. France, and distributed in Kuwait by Beauty palace, the luxurious French fragrances for women and men are mysteriously discreet yet desirable, clearly in the class of a celebrity fragrance.Oros pour femme is tantalizing and irresistible, presented in a delicately-crafted gold bottle. It has an earthy charm that is both intensely and instantly seductive. Undeniably feminine, the fragrance features pear and lily intertwined with intriguing ylang-ylang, absolute tuberose and jasmine. The enthralling dry down brings out a captivating blend of white musk, patchouli and amber.Black is back – and in style. The Oros pour home is masculine, sexy and provocative. It provides the perfect match for its female counterpart. This outstanding scent is created exclusively for the bold, daring male and presented in an assertive black bottle. It weaves its spell through a combination of floral and woody fragrances that women find hard to resist.Asad Zaidi, General Manager (Sales), Sterling Parfums was delighted to comment"Fragrance plays an important part in a person's life and nobody understands this better than Oros. Our new fragrances give women that extra appeal and men the raw confidence that's missing in their lives. At the very core of our fragrances are the floral elements and the exclusive aromatic ingredients. This is the tipping point."Dr. Rashid Mohsen Alajmi, Owner, Beauty Palace was quick to add "The burst of natural oils, floral ingredients and aromatic spices is what gives the Oros range its unmistakable fragrance. It's undeniably in a class of its own."Oros gets its name from the Spanish world for 'gold'. It uses natural oils for that lingering fragrance. The added attraction are the hand-crafted bottles glittering with a dozen Swarovski crystals. This is a true embodiment of unique sophistication representing each month of the year. The trademark Swavorski stud at the top represents the crowning glory. The fragrances are available in 6 variants to cater to discerning tastes."With the launch of Oros in Kuwait our signature fragrances are leaving their mark around the region and the world. This expanding footprint means that Oros is now available at high-end stores in 11 countries worldwide. And growing," added Mr. Zaidi.