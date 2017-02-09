News By Tag
The 5th Edition of LED Expo Thailand Features VIP Hosted Buyers Programme
LED Expo Thailand 2017 is ready with the best networking opportunity, this time under VIP Hosted Buyers Program that aims to give qualified buyers the opportunity to do business with manufacturers & distributors from around the world
Created specifically to facilitate business matching at the show, the VIP Hosted Buyers Programme is an effective platform for top quality buyers from the procurement, purchasing and supply chain management divisions within the commercial aviation sector to meet with our exhibitors on a pre-schedule basis. The Hosted Buyers may be nominated by the exhibitors, industry associations or government agencies. Interested buyers who are seeking specific products and solutions may also leverage on this business matching programme to source for new business partners.
Be it local or international, existing or new company, ASEAN's largest International Exhibition on LED Lighting Products and Technology will provide numerous opportunities such as meeting target client on personal level for effective marketing, launch & showcase products, and promote brand to international audience. To match the pace of the development in LED industry worldwide, LED Expo Thailand 2017 is the only show facilitating to source complete LED products from many parts of world under one roof.
For all this and many more, the venue always play an important role as the exhibitors' convenience, visitors' footfall and business activities depend on the convenience that the selected venue facilitates. Thailand's LED industry is estimated to reach up to an annual rate of 30 percent in next 5 years, with indoor lighting and construction two major components of the LED lighting industry. Also, Thailand has long been a proponent of free and fair trade and its attractiveness as a production base for leading international companies is enhanced by a number of free trade agreements.
