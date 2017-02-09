News By Tag
New Unconventional Ideas For Marriage Decoration, Cocktail Party Decorations And More Occasions!
In India, when it comes to party and celebration, everyone gets up on the tip of their toes. It is that time when you can actually see how enthusiastic everyone is. It certainly gives a sense of happiness and unity that one can never forget.
Cocktail Party
When one hears this, the first thing that comes to mind is dim lights, classy music, and good wine. But why not pep up the theme a bit? Try using old bottles and fairy lights. Yes, be creative with the design. Use bottles of different shapes, colors and sizes. Along with that, add some dream catchers and artificial flower hangings just for that 'extra' factor.
With these, your cocktail party decorations will be the talk of the town. In case if you run out of ideas, you can always opt to hire a professional company to help you in this. You can also try this with house parties too!
Mehndi And Sangeet Décor
No more garlands and flowers. It's time for mirrors, bells, lights, origami and small umbrellas. Yes, all these are so now on trend and will make the decoration look stunning. Moreover, by putting mirrors and small mirror hangings, these just add on to the aesthetic look that people will appreciate.
The other thing that you can try is cloth origami and drapes. This is more precise when it comes to a particular theme like the beach, where you can choose an open air ground and use shades of blue with white. Then go for swans, boats, etc. as décor using cloth origami to complete the decoration.
Reception Stage
Here, the backdrop should be in focus first. It will be a couple's first after marriage celebration. Now, they can try something which will be a visual treat, like paper flower lights, colorful bangle hangings, candles, small hearts hanging and other beautiful pieces to complete the reception stage decoration
You can also screen some of the pictures showing your togetherness. All these will make your reception memorable and unique.
Naming Ceremony
It is technically the first ceremonial celebration in a child's life. So mark the beginning of your baby with a colourful ambiance. Go for the photograph themed naming ceremony decoration. Yes, it will certainly be a great experience. Hang pictures from the time you got to know that you are expecting a new member, to your child's first photograph. There will certainly be many clicks. So, instead of just saving them in the gallery or uploading on social media sites, use them as a décor.
If you are planning for any occasion, be it a house or cocktail party decorations
