LCC Global Announces Expert Services for Company Registration In Singapore and Offshore

Registering business documents with proper government authority is important to ensure all legalities are attained.
 
 
SINGAPORE - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Registering business documents with proper government authority is important to ensure all legalities are attained. Global Corporate Advisory Pte. Ltd. (GCA), also known as LCC Global can support business owners in company registration process of Singapore. The company today introduced company registration services for Multinational Corporations (MNCs) and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), through which they will now be assisting entrepreneurs in company registration process of Singapore and offshore lands.

Global Corporate Advisory Pte. Ltd. (GCA), also known as LCC Global, is a team of corporate advisors in Singapore. They support global business owners in setting up their companies in Singapore. The company today introduced their expert company registration services for corporates who are planning to extend their business range to Singapore, Marshall Islands and British Virgin Islands. Their teams will assist with a variety of incorporation plans designed to meet client needs in a professional and expedient manner.

Teams at LCC Global aims at assisting both Singaporeans and entrepreneurs from other countries in quick incorporation with this service. Low Chee Chen, the Director – LCC Global described their service as an excellent support for business owners in setting business abroad. "The company registration process of Singapore, Marshall Islands and British Virgin Islands is not very complicated, but has to be very accurate to get it done right," he said. "Our professionals are knowledgeable in the intricate details of consolidation for both legal residents and foreign nationals. Our services are designed to help clients accurately tend to the legalities of incorporation in Singapore and beyond."

GCA's company registration services include filing of business registration documents, handling the legalities of incorporation, providing information regarding the rules and regulations of Singapore, and many more. In addition to this, the company will also support business owners auditing, accounting, work pass applications, taxation and more. To find out more about the company registration services by Global Corporate Advisory Pte. Ltd., or to discuss your queries, you can visit the company's official website : http://www.lccglobal.com/, or call them on +65 9649 5068 or email at support@Lccglobal.com.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Global Corporate Advisory Pte. Ltd., better known as LCC Global, is one of the leading corporate advisory firms in Singapore. The company offers professional services, legal aid and consultation to Singapore residents and foreigners for setting up business in the country along with assistance regarding matters such as auditing, taxation, work pass application and corporate secretarial services.

Click to Share