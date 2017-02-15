News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
LawBid announces commitment to pro bono legal service
Legal matchmaker, LawBid, announces its commitment to encouraging pro bono legal services
Pro Bono is an essential service performed by law firms to improve access to justice for individuals and organisations who have legal needs but who are ineligible for legal aid and unable to afford to pay for legal services. "Undertaking Pro Bono work is important for law firm's wishing to make a positive contribution to society and give something back to their local community " Kid Harwood, LawBid CEO, told us. "LawBid was founded on the premise of making legal services more accessible to all, we acknowledge the importance of pro bono work and encourage this in our efforts to help create a more transparent, approachable legal industry".
All solicitors will be prompted to verify themselves as a pro bono lawyer upon signing up with LawBid, if they wish to provide free advice. Those clients seeking pro bono solicitors will then be able to request that their case is broadcast only to participating firms. "This option allows firm's to demonstrate their commitment to the community and provides vulnerable clients accessibility to the legal advice they may otherwise be unable to acquire" explains Mr Harwood.
The site, which has grown consistently since its launch in August 2016, has proven as popular for solicitors as for clients, with firm's rushing to sign up to the online platform in order to find new cases. For law firms, the platform is a highly-effective method for attracting clients, who now head online in search of the clear pricing which LawBid provides through its bidding service. "Our analytics show that most of our users are accessing LawBid from their mobile devices" explains Mr Harwood, "it is highly beneficial for solicitors to be accessible through LawBid, communicating directly with potential clients and saving time."
The Law Society's Pro Bono Charter, which requests law firms to have systems in place to enable pro bono clients to approach them, is easily adhered to when firms can have local pro bono cases sent straight to their inbox via LawBid.
Many firms are already making use of the pro bono option at LawBid and it is generating much interest amongst users. LawBid is growing in popularity, users and solicitors alike are commending the innovative digital approach and we watch with great interest as to the positive effect the LawBid system will have on transparency, trust and openness of the legal sector.
For more information, head to https://lawbid.co.uk/
Contact
George Crane
***@lawbid.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 15, 2017