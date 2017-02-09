News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
BSL Packers and Movers comes up with proficient relocation services in Bangalore
The reputed Packers and Movers Bangalore can make your shifting process simpler, time-savvy and cost-efficient.
In today's busy world, relocation is one of the tiring and dreadful tasks that people have to come across in their life. During the shifting process, all the valuable goods need to be packed with utmost care, so that they do not get damaged. For ensuring utmost safety of the residential and official belongings during relocation, BSL Packers and Movers provide specialized moving and packing solutions of the highest quality in all conditions. The agency handles all the belongings of the clients with utmost care and safety. The licensed firm has tech-friendly equipment to smoothly handle any packing and moving assignments. All their staffs are highly trained, tested, and certified for safe and secure packing, moving, and loading.
The agency always pays utmost emphasis to pack and move the official and residential goods with extreme precaution. For such reasons, they employ experienced crews who can move these belongings with utmost proficiency. The customer support executives of the company are always available to provide a free estimate once receiving the request from the prospective visitors. The firm undertakes the entire responsibility of managing customer's remote relocation task with safety and security benefits. By hiring the adept packers and movers Bangalore, people can easily shift their household or official belongings without any tension or trouble.
About the company: BSL Packers and Movers is a leading agency of India providing cost-effective relocation services to customers. The company has a vast network of people network in different parts of the country and they have a good experience in this field.
To learn more about their services, please visit:
http://www.bslpackers.in/
OR
Contact Us:
Address:
New No: 96 / Old No: 55, Govindan Street,
Collectorate colony,
Aminjikarai – Chennai – 600 029.
Toll Free No: 1800 3000 8999
Email: - contact@bslpackers.com (mailto:contact@
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse