Empire Business Solutions Now Offers Free Business Valuation Service

-- Empire Business Solutions, a leading independent business brokers in Los Angeles and Orange County is pleased to announce the company has signed a Engagement letter with a local company to bring it to market.Empire has always told its clients and prospective sellers the first step in selling a business is to find out what it might be worth in today's market. Empire is pleased to offer our clients an opportunity to find an estimate of the value of their business by going to our website (www.empireoc.com), pressing the "Free Valuation" button and following the steps to a valuation. By following a few simple steps our clients will be able to determine an approximate valuation for their business, the first step in selling a business.Empire, under contract with a leading valuation service, will offer a patented "Advisor Office" business valuation service. The arrangement will allow Empire to offer business owners and their Empire advisors this powerful database-driven business valuation report service Free of Charge.This business valuation service features a dedicated cloud based platform that harnesses sophisticated algorithms and millions of big data comparables and data elements. This knowledge provides business owners and entrepreneurs in Orange County and throughout Southern California with insight into the most important question facing their business.1. Better Understand Your Business and Potential2. Know the Value of your Largest Asset3. Ensure the business and your families are properly protected4. Create a Succession Play5. Pay the right amount when you Buy a business6. Get what it is worth at Sale7. Create Buy/Sell Agreements8. Explore Funding Opportunities9. Establish a Trust or Estate Plan10. Prepare for Taxable EventsThis service provides a unique way to see a business through the eyes of the owner by understanding the value of the firm and the key levers that drive increased valuation. Empire believes it's a service its clients can leverage for growth, and it's a true value-add for the them.Empire's Free Valuation product is quickly becoming the leading way to value privately held businesses and Empire Business Solutions is pleased to be able to offer this service.Contact Roy Moss, President of Empire Business Solutions at 714-374-6430 to discuss the process in selling or buying a business in Orange County. Empire has been in business since 2005 and is considered a leadingwith offices in Orange County and Los Angeles with primary emphasis on businesses in the $1.0 mil-$10.0 mil revenue range.For more information visit site http://empireoc.com/ today.