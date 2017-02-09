News By Tag
Empire Business Solutions Now Offers Free Business Valuation Service
We are one of the leading business brokers in Southern California.
Empire has always told its clients and prospective sellers the first step in selling a business is to find out what it might be worth in today's market. Empire is pleased to offer our clients an opportunity to find an estimate of the value of their business by going to our website (www.empireoc.com)
Empire, under contract with a leading valuation service, will offer a patented "Advisor Office" business valuation service. The arrangement will allow Empire to offer business owners and their Empire advisors this powerful database-driven business valuation report service Free of Charge.
This business valuation service features a dedicated cloud based platform that harnesses sophisticated algorithms and millions of big data comparables and data elements. This knowledge provides business owners and entrepreneurs in Orange County and throughout Southern California with insight into the most important question facing their business.
The Top Ten Reasons for a Business Valuation are;
1. Better Understand Your Business and Potential
2. Know the Value of your Largest Asset
3. Ensure the business and your families are properly protected
4. Create a Succession Play
5. Pay the right amount when you Buy a business
6. Get what it is worth at Sale
7. Create Buy/Sell Agreements
8. Explore Funding Opportunities
9. Establish a Trust or Estate Plan
10. Prepare for Taxable Events
This service provides a unique way to see a business through the eyes of the owner by understanding the value of the firm and the key levers that drive increased valuation. Empire believes it's a service its clients can leverage for growth, and it's a true value-add for the them.
Empire's Free Valuation product is quickly becoming the leading way to value privately held businesses and Empire Business Solutions is pleased to be able to offer this service.
Contact Roy Moss, President of Empire Business Solutions at 714-374-6430 to discuss the process in selling or buying a business in Orange County. Empire has been in business since 2005 and is considered a leading California business broker with offices in Orange County and Los Angeles with primary emphasis on businesses in the $1.0 mil-$10.0 mil revenue range.
For more information visit site http://empireoc.com/
