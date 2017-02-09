News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
5% OFF Marquee Hire, Linings, Ice Rink Hire and More!
Book your event or wedding marquee now with ABC Marquees for 5% OFF EVERYTHING*!
Perfect for marquee weddings and events in Sussex, Berkshire and Kent!
This 5% discount can be taken off the cost for parties, wedding marquee hire, corporate events or any other reason for a celebration, but you must confirm your booking before 31st March 2017.
The offer is valid on every item available to hire directly from ABC Marquees including marquee hire, marquee linings, lighting and accessories, furniture, staging, ice rink hire and ice bars (sorry, mobile toilet hire is not included).
ABC Marquees are feeling so generous, they will even take a further 5% off their new Marquee Party Package price, making the total cost an incredible £2,636 – less than £24 per head.
Simply book everything before 31st March 2017!
Marquee venues suitable for weddings and events are also available, please ask for details.
Find out more on the following links:
http://www.abcmarquees.co.uk/
http://www.abcmarquees.co.uk/
Contact
Julie Coleman
01273 891511
***@abcmarquees.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse