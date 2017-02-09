5% OFF Marquee Hire, Linings, Ice Rink Hire and More!

Book your event or wedding marquee now with ABC Marquees for 5% OFF EVERYTHING*!

5% off marquee hire and wedding services

Contact

Julie Coleman

01273 891511

***@abcmarquees.co.uk Julie Coleman01273 891511

End

-- ABC Marquees are offering 5% off the cost of marquee hire and related services PLUS 5% off their wedding and event planning service, labour and delivery charges.Perfect for marquee weddings and events in Sussex, Berkshire and Kent!This 5% discount can be taken off the cost for parties, wedding marquee hire, corporate events or any other reason for a celebration, but you must confirm your booking before 31st March 2017.The offer is valid on every item available to hire directly from ABC Marquees including marquee hire, marquee linings, lighting and accessories, furniture, staging, ice rink hire and ice bars (sorry, mobile toilet hire is not included).ABC Marquees are feeling so generous, they will even take a further 5% off their newprice, making the total cost an incredible £2,636 – less than £24 per head.Simply book everything before 31March 2017!Marquee venues suitable for weddings and events are also available, please ask for details.Find out more on the following links:http://www.abcmarquees.co.uk/special-offers/party-package-110-guests/