NotAsEasy launches first Content to Commerce Parenting Community in India
In its Softlaunch witnesses good traction by influencing over 100,000 Parents
Together, Lets Talk Mommy their Media Blog and Community attracted 100,000 monthly visitors in India in its soft launch, and inform, entertain, and inspire action through the content they create and the commerce they drive. NotAsEasy has pioneered the C2C model of influencing transactions via media in Parenting space and has got a decent start off traction with crossing 500 transactions this month.
What unites our businesses is the belief that it takes more than inspiration to live the life you want. That's why we not only create content that moves our audience, but also make it easier to take action on what's important to them — whether it's starting a new fitness routine or participating in a social cause.
NotAsEasy is moving towards a product search and comparison shopping site with a vision to simplify and enhance online shopping experience by perfecting accurate price comparison, intuitive product search and assisted discovery shopping in the parenting space.
Future of Commerce or Future of Parenting cannot be stand alone and NotAsEasy has been successfully able to merge them.
"We are a proud integration of Technology, Parenting and Commerce who hopes to keep informing, entertaining and inspiring action in parenting." -Founder NotAsEasy
About NotAsEasy Media Network
http://www.notaseasy.com is the best Indian Community for Parents to learn, share their knowledge and make parenting easy for each other.
We're a data science and technology firm focussed in the space of parenting. We are based in Bangalore, India, and our solving child development issues in India via our technology and media reach. It's India's first social community designed for new-age parents anxious about their child's overall development and because of limited time, need personalised, relevant information and quick assistance from the time the baby is born till 14 years. We believe parenting is a beautiful journey but surely NotAsEasy and we together as a community can make it so.
Parents trust http://www.NotAsEasy.com to help solve parenting and child care problems and use NotAsEasy to find child development opportunities. We're committed to making the internet a better place for parents to connect and filter quality information, and our products aim to enrich the lives of parents as they grow and mature into this beautiful journey.
