 
News By Tag
* John D. North
* Lender
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


John D. North, Partner, Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP, to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Event

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* John D. North
* Lender

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Events

NEW YORK - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that John D. North, Partner, Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP will speak at the Knowledge Group's webcast entitled: "Lender Liability:  Avoiding Claims and Other Risks in 2017 and Beyond LIVE Webcast". This event is scheduled for March 31, 2017 from 3:00pm – 5:00pm (ET).

For further details, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/lender-liability-avoiding-claims-and-other-risks-in-2017-and-beyond-live-webcast/

About John D. North

Mr. North focuses his practice in litigation, with an emphasis on trial practice. He has tried jury and non-jury cases in state and federal courts, including over 75 jury cases to verdict. He is certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a Civil Trial Attorney. Mr. North's practice concentrates in commercial and banking litigation, particularly in matters involving negotiable instruments and financial fraud. Mr. North has represented banks in class actions alleging claims under New Jersey and federal consumer legislation. A significant portion of Mr. North's practice is devoted to the defense of catastrophic injury and other high exposure cases in the areas of negligence, public entity liability, construction, and professional liability, including the defense of attorneys, accountants and insurance brokers. He also maintains a personal injury practice limited to the representation of plaintiffs in medical malpractice and other cases involving significant injuries and complex liability issues. Mr. North is the author of the evidence treatise A Trial Lawyer's Strategic Guide to the New Jersey Rules of Evidence, and is the only New Jersey lawyer selected as a principal author of Business and Commercial Litigation in Federal Courts, contributing the chapter in the treatise devoted to Medical Malpractice.

About Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP

Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis is a multi-practice law firm serving local, regional and national clients. As one of New Jersey's leading law firms, the firm brings diverse and comprehensive expertise to the representation of both businesses and individuals. For over 100 years, the firm has earned the trust and loyalty of clients by providing sophisticated, creative and cost-effective representation through collaborative teamwork, proactive legal strategies, attention to detail and relationship-oriented service.

Event Synopsis:

Suits against lending institutions have proliferated of late, based on a variety of liability theories. Prime examples are the well-publicized predatory lending litigations against Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, alleging minorities were targeted for risky, high-interest loans doomed for default. However, commercial lenders can also face legal actions when seeking to enforce their rights against business entities, such as claims of breach of contract or of fiduciary duty; inequitable or fraudulent conduct; and violations of federal or state law. Regardless of the theory of liability, the stakes for lenders can be very high, and developing and implementing sound business practices can go a long way to reduce the risk of adverse judgments.

In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group will give an overview of the latest trends in lender liability litigation and offer insights into developing strategic practices to help mitigate the risk of legal challenges.

Key topics include:

• Lender Liability Theories
• Predatory Lending
• Recent Litigation
• Defenses
• Risk Avoidance and Mitigation
• Best Practices

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
End
Source:
Email:***@theknowledgegroup.org
Posted By:***@theknowledgegroup.org Email Verified
Tags:John D. North, Lender
Industry:Event
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Knowledge Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share