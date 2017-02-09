News By Tag
John D. North, Partner, Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP, to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Event
About John D. North
Mr. North focuses his practice in litigation, with an emphasis on trial practice. He has tried jury and non-jury cases in state and federal courts, including over 75 jury cases to verdict. He is certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a Civil Trial Attorney. Mr. North's practice concentrates in commercial and banking litigation, particularly in matters involving negotiable instruments and financial fraud. Mr. North has represented banks in class actions alleging claims under New Jersey and federal consumer legislation. A significant portion of Mr. North's practice is devoted to the defense of catastrophic injury and other high exposure cases in the areas of negligence, public entity liability, construction, and professional liability, including the defense of attorneys, accountants and insurance brokers. He also maintains a personal injury practice limited to the representation of plaintiffs in medical malpractice and other cases involving significant injuries and complex liability issues. Mr. North is the author of the evidence treatise A Trial Lawyer's Strategic Guide to the New Jersey Rules of Evidence, and is the only New Jersey lawyer selected as a principal author of Business and Commercial Litigation in Federal Courts, contributing the chapter in the treatise devoted to Medical Malpractice.
About Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP
Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis is a multi-practice law firm serving local, regional and national clients. As one of New Jersey's leading law firms, the firm brings diverse and comprehensive expertise to the representation of both businesses and individuals. For over 100 years, the firm has earned the trust and loyalty of clients by providing sophisticated, creative and cost-effective representation through collaborative teamwork, proactive legal strategies, attention to detail and relationship-
Event Synopsis:
Suits against lending institutions have proliferated of late, based on a variety of liability theories. Prime examples are the well-publicized predatory lending litigations against Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, alleging minorities were targeted for risky, high-interest loans doomed for default. However, commercial lenders can also face legal actions when seeking to enforce their rights against business entities, such as claims of breach of contract or of fiduciary duty; inequitable or fraudulent conduct; and violations of federal or state law. Regardless of the theory of liability, the stakes for lenders can be very high, and developing and implementing sound business practices can go a long way to reduce the risk of adverse judgments.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group will give an overview of the latest trends in lender liability litigation and offer insights into developing strategic practices to help mitigate the risk of legal challenges.
Key topics include:
• Lender Liability Theories
• Predatory Lending
• Recent Litigation
• Defenses
• Risk Avoidance and Mitigation
• Best Practices
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
