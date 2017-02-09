Automating Excel - Macros and VBA 101 - By AtoZ Compliance

Advanced Excel training to get you started with VBA to take your automation knowledge beyond the macro recorder.

AtoZ logo 250X250px-googleplus

Media Contact

AtoZ Compliance.

2754 80th Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY 11040

8444141400

***@atozcompliance.com AtoZ Compliance.2754 80th Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY 110408444141400

End

--This webinar gets you started with VBA - the programming language that is built in to Excel and the other applications in the MS Office Suite. It's aimed at advanced users of Excel dashboard course, with little or no programming experience, who wish to take their level of automation knowledge in Microsoft Excel training beyond the macro recorder.VBA is the programming language that is built in to Excel (and the other applications in the MS Office Suite). VBA is used to automate tasks that would otherwise have to be performed manually by pressing keys and selecting items with the mouse - and if that sounds like a macro - well it is.But, there's a limit to what the macro recorder can do. So, where the macro recorder's functionality ends, VBA takes over. At a more advanced level, VBA enables you to, amongst other things, build your own worksheet functions, create automated workflows and control and interact with other applications.VBA is one of the must have skills for advanced Excel training for Excel Power Users. VBA will save you, your colleagues and your customers hours of time by allowing you to automate any Excel-based task or process. If you've never used VBA before and you'd like to learn about the basics of VBA and automation, this Excel training online webinar is for you.Getting familiar with the VBA editorUnderstanding VBA jargon such as procedures, modules, methods and propertiesHow to edit an existing macroHow to write a simple macro from scratch using VBACreating inline documentationCommonly used VBA functionality including IF statements, Looping statements and variablesUsing VBA to control what happens a file is opened or closedHow to create your own worksheet functionsAdvanced users of Excel across IndustriesAnyone who wants to do Microsoft Excel training onlineEmail: support@atozcompliance.comToll Free: +1- 844-414-1400Tel: +1-516-900-5509AdvancedMike ThomasMike Thomas has worked in the IT training business since 1989. His expertise and experience covers creating and delivering training courses, writing training materials and recording and editing video-based tutorials.He is a subject matter expert in a range of Microsoft technologies and has also worked extensively with Mac OSX and Mac-related software since 2006, however, his passion is for all-things-Excel.Mike is a Fellow of 'The Learning and Performance Institute' and has worked with and for a large number of global and UK-based companies and organizations across a diverse range of sectors.In addition to training, he designs and develops Microsoft Office-based solutions that automate key business tasks and processes.