Brigade Buena Vista: A well-endowed development with luxury apartments and features
The real estate market in Bangalore is soaring high with the number of residential and commercial spaces in different parts of the city.
Brigade Buena Vista is one of the latest residential projects by Brigade Group that offers luxury and comfort in abundance. This development contains 6 remarkable towers (G +22) that offerspectacular variants of 1BHK, 2BHK and 3BHK apartments. The apartment area sizes start from 760 sq. ft. and go up to 1670 sq. ft., providing luxury space that is truly satisfying.
Brigade Buena Vista Bangalore is a beautiful residential development that offers a modern-day lifestyle with its wide number of internal and external amenities of pure luxury and comfort.The apartments are high on space and contain stylish fittings and furnishings, high-quality flooring, tough doors, elegant windows providing landscape views, electrical ports located perfectly for easy access, modular kitchens, safety features, etc.This development offers premium external amenities for a beautiful day every day. They include multiple sports facilities and a play-area for kids, jogging track, swimming pool, gymnasium, massive clubhouse, multipurpose hall, dedicated area for senior citizens, Bamboo & botanical gardens and open space.This development also offers 24hour water supply, power back-up for emergencies and well-trained security.
Located at Old Madras Road, Bangalore, this development does come in close proximity to a number of landmarks. Places like schools, universities, hospitals, medical centres, supermarkets, general stores, malls, shopping centres, restaurants, cafes, banks, ATMs, public transport, etc. can be accessed without any hassles and without long journeys.
Starting at a price of Rs.32.22 lakh and moving up to Rs.70.80 lakh, there is no doubt about the fact that the Brigade Buena Vista price is simply impressive and affordable. Luxury apartments at such a low cost-price are not always easy to find. One can choose from a number of payment plans and also take-up home loan facilities, NRI services and more.
Contact Details:
Brigade Buena Vista
Mob.No: (+91) 9953 5928 48
Website: http://www.brigadebuenavistabangalore.com
Contact
Brigade Buena Vista
***@gmail.com
