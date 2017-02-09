Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market to Reach US$ 8.5 Billion by 2028 : Coherent Market Insights

CAR T Cell Therapy Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

CAR T cell therapy has been a major buzzword for a while, owing to its effectiveness in treating blood cancer. These are the genetically engineered receptors that targets surface molecules in patient's immune system. T cells are collected from patients and are genetically engineered in the laboratory in order to multiply them by millions. These T cells are further injected in patients to offer immunity and guard against recurrence of tumorous cells.CAR T cell therapy is expected to be a game changer post its commercialization creating revenue opportunities for players in the CAR T cell therapy market. Moreover, it is expected to help with effective diagnosis of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in B cells of children. Introduction of the drug is expected to be especially beneficial for leukemia patients. According to the U.S. National Cancer Institute, over 340,000 people in the U.S., suffered from leukemia in 2015, with an estimated 1.5% of the population in the country expected to be detect with leukemia once in their lifetime. Growing prevalence rate and increasing demand for effective treatment modalities is expected to pave way for market growth over the forecast period.The CAR T cell therapy market is expected to be highly consolidated over the next few years, with the three major players accounting for around half of the overall market revenue share. This novel therapeutic application is expected to create lucrative profit margins for industry players across the value chain, ranging from manufacturers to distributors and end-use hospitals.This report segments the CAR T cell therapy market on the basis of antigen type, and therapeutic applications. On the basis of antigen, CAR T cell therapy market is segmented as CD 19, CD 20, GD2, CD22, CD30, CD33, HER1, HER2, Meso, EGFRvlll, and others.On the basis of therapeutic applications, CAR T cell therapy market is segmented into acute lymphocytic leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, non-hodgkin leukemia, multiple myeloma, pancreatic cancer, neuroblasta, breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, hepatocellular carcinoma, colorectal cancer, and other therapeutic applications.· This report provides in-depth analysis of the CAR T cell therapy market and provides market size (US$ Million) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) (%) for the forecast period (2017 – 2028)· It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market· This study also provides valuable insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players· The report takes into account critical limiting factors such as accuracy issues and need for calibrating the device several times a day while analyzing the market value and growth (%) during the forecast period· It includes insights on population dynamics, number of dental clinic centers, and demand for CAR T Cell Therapy across the globe.· It profiles leading players in the global CAR T Cell Therapy market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments, and strategies and future plans· Key companies covered as a part of this study include Juno Therapeutics, Kite Pharma Inc., Novartis International AG, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc., Celgene Corporation, and Cellectis.· Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions with respect to their future product launch, technology upgrade, market expansion, and marketing tactics· The global CAR T Cell Therapy market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry, including investors, raw material manufacturer, contract manufacturer, device manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts· Stakeholders would greatly benefit in decision making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the CAR T Cell Therapy market.