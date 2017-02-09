Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce upbeat on presence of Brazilian companies at IDEX 2017

18 Brazilian defence & security solutions providers to highlight products & services in biennial Abu Dhabi show

-- UAE, February 15, 2017 - The Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce has announced that Brazil will participate at International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2017, the latest edition of the region's only event dedicated to unmanned systems and technologies taking place from February 19 to 23, 2017 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. The Brazilian Defense and Security Industries Association (ABIMDE) will host 18 local companies to throw the spotlight on their products and services at a dedicated 312-square meter pavilion. The Ministry of Defense of Brazil along with Embraer, one of the world's largest aerospace companies, will also attend the biennial arms and defence technology event.Brazil is a leading supplier of lethal and non-lethal weaponry, vehicles, armoured vehicles, and aircrafts in the Middle East. Its participation in IDEX 2017 will further strengthen its presence in the region as it showcases domestic solutions such as command and control systems, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones, and armour plating. Brazilian companies will also look to establish partnerships with regional firms to further penetrate the market.According to a recent report by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Services of Brazil, the country exported USD 146.7 million worth of defence and security products to the Arab World in 2016, registering an increase of 14 per cent over 2015. With imports of USD 65.5 million last year, the KSA remains Brazil's largest market in this segment in the region. The UAE trailed close behind with USD 36 million worth of defence imports at an increase of 89 per cent over the previous year.Dr. Michel Alaby, Secretary General and CEO, Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, said: "The Middle East has been a key market for defense and security solutions for Brazil and therefore, the presence of Brazilian companies at IDEX will enable them to establish new partnerships with companies from the region. It is a perfect platform to meet new clients, give live product demonstrations, and get insights on the latest technology and products that are in demand in the region. We are confident that Brazilian firms will cater to unmanned systems and technologies requirements and secure deals with some of the leading players in the region."Brazilian companies representing the aerospace engineering, simulators, drones, command systems, control and combat, personal ballistic protection, armour products, ammunition, non-lethal weapons, temporary shelters, naval engineering, rockets, drone and cell phone jammers, signals, military logistics, and light weaponry segments will be present at IDEX 2017. These include A.S. Avionics Service, Akaer Engenharia, Altave, Atech, BCA, CBC, Cecil, Condor, Domus, Emgepron, Fly Sistemas, Gespi, IACIT, Índios Pirotecnia, M&K, Safety Wall, Smart Power, and Taurus.