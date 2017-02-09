News By Tag
SuperGIS Desktop Will Have Linear Referencing Soon
SuperGIS Desktop 10 is now developing a new add-on called Linear Referencing, which will assist GIS analysts to manage spatial data with a linear structure more rapidly.
This location method is called Linear Referencing, which allows users to find the location of data through the line. Linear Referencing is also an easier way to transform narrative description into spatially referenced points or segments, making it suitable for disaster response. For example, when an incident occurred on the highway, the response team can immediately locate it even if they only know the road name and the nearest milepost, like at mile 102 Interstate 5.
The latest SuperGIS Desktop 10 was released in September of 2016 and has been updated several times. After the release of SuperGIS Spatial Analyst 10 and Network Analyst 10, SuperGIS Desktop will augment more great features this year, including the Linear Referencing add-on introduced in this press release. With the idea of solution-oriented design, cloud technology, and user friendly workflow, Supergeo will develop more multifunctional and practical products in the future.
Get a free trial of SuperGIS Desktop 10:
http://www.supergeotek.com/
Watch the videos of SuperGIS Desktop 10's new features:
https://www.youtube.com/
Supergeo Technologies Inc.
***@supergeo.com.tw
