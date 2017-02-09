SuperGIS Desktop Will Have Linear Referencing Soon

SuperGIS Desktop 10 is now developing a new add-on called Linear Referencing, which will assist GIS analysts to manage spatial data with a linear structure more rapidly.

-- Adding spatial references to data is what makes spatial data unique. It enables us to perform geographic analysis and make further applications with GIS software. Generally, the data are recorded with X and Y coordinates, which is a very precise location method. However, the method has its limitation. In our daily lives, many features display a linear pattern in geography. For example, street lamps are located along a street, or bridges are distributed along a river. The X and Y coordinates cannot show the linear structure and thus aren't efficient for querying data. According to that, many organizations prefer to manage the data by referencing to lines, which also integrates the distance from the starting point and the offset from the line to record it more thoroughly. In this way, the administration can analyze the data in a more rapid way. And this method can apply to almost all data distributed along a line, like the pavement of roads, the location of car accidents, and the distribution of pipelines.This location method is called Linear Referencing, which allows users to find the location of data through the line. Linear Referencing is also an easier way to transform narrative description into spatially referenced points or segments, making it suitable for disaster response. For example, when an incident occurred on the highway, the response team can immediately locate it even if they only know the road name and the nearest milepost, like at mile 102 Interstate 5.The latest SuperGIS Desktop 10 was released in September of 2016 and has been updated several times. After the release of SuperGIS Spatial Analyst 10 and Network Analyst 10, SuperGIS Desktop will augment more great features this year, including the Linear Referencing add-on introduced in this press release. With the idea of solution-oriented design, cloud technology, and user friendly workflow, Supergeo will develop more multifunctional and practical products in the future.Get a free trial of SuperGIS Desktop 10:Watch the videos of SuperGIS Desktop 10's new features: