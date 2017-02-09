Indonesian Electric Power Company Chooses SuperGIS Desktop

The global GIS software and solutions provider Supergeo Technologies Inc. announces that PT PLN selects SuperGIS Desktop and SuperGIS Spatial Analyst to process and analyze spatial data.

-- The global GIS software and solutions provider, Supergeo Technologies Inc. announces that an electric power development unit of PT PLN selects SuperGIS Desktop and SuperGIS Spatial Analyst to process and analyze spatial data.Headquartered in Jakarta, PT PLN (Perusahaan Listrik Negara) is a state-owned corporation that dominates the electric power industry of Indonesia. PT PLN has various divisions that focus on different services, including the electricity generation, delivery, development, etc. Selecting SuperGIS products to process spatial data recently, the division of UIP ISJ is the unit that is in charge of developing the interconnected network between Sumatra and Java.Base on the research and development of SuperGIS Desktop 3 series, SuperGIS Desktop 10 is the brand-new series of Supergeo's desktop GIS software. In this generation, Supergeo Product Team not only enhanced the overall performance but also integrated more advanced geospatial technologies, including Temporal Slider, Annotation Tools, and LiDAR Tool. With these new features, users can process new data format and visualize spatial data in a more easy way. For companies like PT PLN, using SuperGIS Desktop and Spatial Analyst is an excellent choice for site selection. For example, the features from SuperGIS Spatial Analyst empower users to analyze various characteristics of physical landscape with ease, like the aspect, slope, hillshade, and so on. After that, the user can further utilize geoprocessing and buffering tools to exclude the inappropriate areas to find the best place for setting new power stations and power towers.Sign up and get a free trial of SuperGIS Desktop 10:Learn how to generate aspect and slope maps from a DEM: