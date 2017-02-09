Minister of Economy calls for stronger UAE-Kazakhstan ties in ICT, innovation & smart cities

Arab official meets with Kazakh Minister of Information and Communications

-- UAE, February 15, 2017 - H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Minister of Economy, called for stronger cooperation between the UAE and Kazakhstan in the areas of information systems, innovation, and smart cities during his meeting with Kazakh Minister of Information and Communications. Dauren Abayev. Their discussions revolved around the creation of joint mechanisms for facilitating cooperation and exchange of expertise in these key segments.Other high-profile government officials who took part in the meeting were Eng. Mohammed Ahmed Bin Abdulaziz Al-Shehhi, Undersecretary for Economic Affairs; Humaid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Corporate Sector and Consumer Protection; and Essam Al Falasi, Director of the Information Technology (IT) Department at Ministry of Economy. Arman Issagaliyev, Kazakhstan's Consul General in the UAE, and other high-ranking Kazakh delegates attended as well.Amidst rapid global technological developments, the two sides acknowledged the growing role of information and communications technology (ICT) in innovation- and knowledge-driven economic progress and sustainable development. As such, both parties underscored various collaborative opportunities to exchange experiences in the vital ICT sector. This strategic coordination will strengthen and bring to a higher level the bilateral relations between the two countries.H.E. Al Mansoori attributed the robust relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan to their willingness to enhance their economic and trade ties and leverage their strategic geographical locations, strengths, and potentials.According to the Minister, the foreign trade volume between the two countries exceeded USD 270 million in 2015 and reached more than USD 180 million during the first three quarters of 2016. He expects these numbers to grow further in light of the two states' joint efforts in a number of fundamental sectors.ICT and smart cities present promising opportunities for cooperation in terms of transferring experiences and expertise, enhancing investments, and establishing joint ventures, he added.Abayev, on the other hand, expressed his nation's interest in strengthening its links to the Emirates and learning from the UAE's march towards becoming a premier global investment and business destination.Abayev added that Kazakhstan is now reinforcing its business and legislative ICT infrastructure according to their respective growth requirements. In addition, he expressed his desire to exchange ICT expertise and experiences with the UAE.