Brigade 7 Gardens: An outstanding development with luxury apartments
Brigade Seven Gardens is one of the latest residential projects by Brigade Group that offers a good balance of modern-day luxuries and the freshness of Mother Nature. Extended over 8 acres of land, this development contains 7 extravagant towersthat offer 2BHK and 3BHK apartments of different configurations. The apartment area sizes start at 1160 sq. ft. and go up to 1420 sq. ft.
Brigade 7 Gardens Bangalore is a fabulous residential development that offers supreme luxury and comfort with a beautiful touch of nature. The apartments are beautifully spaced-out and provide good ventilation, natural lighting, vitrified flooring, wooden laminated flooring in the master bedroom, modular kitchens with glazed tiles, aluminium framed windows providing landscape views, decorative doors, luxury furnishings and fittings, telecom facility, etc. The external amenities at this development are truly mesmerising and top-notch. They start off with 7 conceptualized luscious landscape gardens that are beautiful and distinct, a huge clubhouse of 13,000 sq. ft., gym, swimming pool, jogging track, different sports facilities and a play-area for kids, meditation centre, multipurpose hall, extensive car parking facility, wide open space, power back-up and fast elevators. This development also takes-up organic waste conservation and rain water harvesting.
Located at Banashankari, Bangalore, this splendid development does come in close proximity to plenty of everyday and emergency places like schools, hospitals, medical centres, malls, cinemas, restaurants, cafes, supermarkets, shopping centres, banks, ATMs, public transport and more.
Starting at a price of Rs.52.08 lakh and moving up to Rs.63.75 lakh, the Brigade Seven Gardens Price is affordable and definitely a shocker for many. Without a doubt, the high-end luxury, comfort and style that this development has to offer is totally worth one's savings for a luxury apartment. There are multiple payment options to choose from, along with NRI services, home loan facilities and more.
Brigade Seven Gardens
Mob.No: (+91) 9953 5928 48
Website: http://www.brigade7gardens.in/
Brigade Seven Gardens
***@gmail.com
