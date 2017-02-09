Discount on Global Gas Utilities Guide Industry

Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Global Gas Utilities Guide Industry". This Report Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends.

-- Bharatbook announces a report on "Global Gas Utilities Guide Industry". This Report essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global gas utilities market.Global Gas Utilities industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative Summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2012-16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global gas utilities market- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global gas utilities market- Leading company profiles reveal details of key gas utilities market players' global operations and financial performance- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global gas utilities market with five year forecasts by both value and volumeEssential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global gas utilities market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.- What was the size of the global gas utilities market by value in 2016?- What will be the size of the global gas utilities market in 2021?- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global gas utilities market?- How has the market performed over the last five years?- Who are the top competitors in the global gas utilities market?The gas utilities market covers all natural gas consumption, net of distribution or transmission losses, by end-users in the following categories: industrial (including use as a feedstock and auto generation), commercial and public-sector organizations, residential consumers, electric power generation (including combined heat and power but excluding auto generation and heat plant), and other (including transport, agriculture, centralized heat plant, and other usage). Values are calculated from segment volumes and the average annual price of gas charged to end-users in each segment net of any applicable taxes.In some countries, synthetic gas (also called syngas, coal gas, city gas, etc.) or biogas (generated from waste materials) may be used in a similar manner to natural gas, and has therefore been included in the market volume. To take into account the different energy content of such gases, all calculations were carried out in energy units, and then converted to bcf using the conversion factor for natural gas.Market shares were calculated as the total volume of gas sold to external end-users in all segments, divided by the total market volume. To avoid the risk of double-counting, gas volumes that were distributed to end-users on behalf of another retailer under third-party network access agreements are not included. Wholesale, trading, and storage volumes are excluded (except for Russia where both wholesale and retail volumes are included). For companies which operate in both gas and power sectors, any self-supply to their own gas-fired generation plant is excluded.All currency conversions are at constant average annual 2015 exchange rates.The global gas utilities industry is expected to generate total revenues of $782,816.4m in 2016, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% between 2012 and 2016.Industry consumption volume is forecast to increase with a CAGR of 1.5% between 2012 and 2016, to reach a total of 103,852.6 billion cubic feet in 2016.Demand for natural gas is impacted by many factors. In the residential sector, demand is largely driven by weather conditions. Particularly mild winters can lead to a drop in demand, and vice-versa.About Bharat Book Bureau:Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports, business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.In case the reports don't match your requirement then we can do a specialized Custom Research for you. Our multifarious capabilities, cross-sector expertise and detailed knowledge of various markets, put us in a unique position to take up Custom Research demands of yourself.OR: +91 22 27810772 / 27810773poonam@bharatbook.comhttps://www.bharatbook.comhttps://www.bharatbook.com/blog/