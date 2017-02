Budding Opportunity: One Analyst Is Modeling For GW Pharmaceuticals To Double Over The Next Year

Contact

-- Markus Spielmann Inc.'s Eleanor Prior noted thatwill have three ongoing Phase III programs by the end of the year for its lead candidate, a transdermal synthetic cannabidiol (CBD), with results expected in the first half of 2017, which could provide a "major inflection point" for the shares. Prior initiated coverage for the company with a Conviction Buy rating and price target of $177.00We believe success in the refractory epilepsy program is strongly supported by recent oral CBD data in orphan pediatric epilepsies achieved by," the analyst mentioned.In addition, the delivery of Epidiolex through the skin, thereby avoiding first pass metabolism by the liver, could prove to be a significant advantage for the product candidate, while minimizing safety risks."Avoiding the gut, Epidiolex also avoids unwanted interactions, including the potential conversion of CBD into THC," Prior explained.Epidiolex demonstrated strong tolerability in the initial Phase I studies, with limited side effects to the gut, which is a known adverse effect of oral CBD."The market for refractory focal seizures is large and underserved, with approximately one-third of patients unable to achieve seizure freedom. We estimate Epidiolex could achieve peak sales over $2 billion across U.S. and EU markets," the analyst went on to say. Apart from focal epilepsy,also has two more Phase II studies in osteoarthritis and Fragile X syndrome (FXS), the data for which is also expected in the first half of 2017.For further information on Markus Spielmann Inc. visit https://www.markusspielmann.com