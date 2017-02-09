News By Tag
iPhone Technical Support: Alluring Updates Of Iphone 7 And Iphone 7 Plus
iPhone 7 and iPhone7 plus has got a ios 10.2 update which will we available as a pop up software update and a person could download it or can check for the update in the iphone settings as well. This update of the iphone presents lot many updated and exciting features like:-
• Attractive emoji:-now the user gets access to some more beautiful and attractive emoji. These emoji are around 100 in number including the selfie symbol, facepalm and these emojis are designed in a way so that they could appear more intense and sharp, but their usage has got a drawback that a person could not send them to other android users.
• Attractive imessage effects:- two unique full screen effects are also added, one is the love effect and other is the celebration effect. If you hold down the send button in iphone and in between it flick over the screen with some beautiful bubbles.
• Introduction of new tv app:- it has also introduced a tv app for its user, though its not available worldwide i.e only US users can use it, but it support apps netflix and amozon prime. So by using this tv app user can watch interesting videos or the desired content like tv shows and all.
• Improved photo app:- the quality of recognition in the photo app has also improved for better picture quality
• Improved music app:- now the management of the music app has been improved to a great extend. New features are added like now you can now swipe to your songs. You can even use shuffle, or move up and down in the playlist.you can even rate the songs in your music app if you wish.
• Improved bluetooth performance:-
• Attractive wallpapers:- in this new update the improved and better wallpapers are also added. Like some beautiful coloured bob onto the black background has given a new look to the wallpapers which were present earlier.
Now if a person has any sort of problem regarding the use of features which has been updated in the new IOS 10.2 update then the company has got iphone technical support team, the technIcal people there are present for 24 hours a day at our service.So for any further queries related to the latest iphone updateor its use, you can contact iPhone technical support number.
