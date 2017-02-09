 
February 2017
Listen to Hybrid Global for An Amazing Hearing Experience

If you are a budding fan of music, listen to enigmatic tracks of Hybrid Global at SoundCloud. Their music is your first step towards becoming a die-heart of Hip Hop.
 
 
ISLE OF MAN, Ireland - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Hybrid Global on SounCloud is the one-stop solution for all those who are waiting to experience a true hip hop magic. Founded in 2009, initially this hip hop band included the American rockstar Roni Raxx, who was later joined by another American rapper Polo Meezy. Since then the duo rocked the hip hop genre with their contemporary styles, witty lyrics and out-of-the-world rhythmic tempos in soundcloud. Lately, another breathtaking performer named Gatsby Thrash has joined the group and since then it has taken the hip hop era to the next level. The unbeatable fan following, subscribers of this incredible band are depicted in Sound Cloud.

This amazing band came into notice in 2009 when it began its journey in collaboration with Hybrid Entertainment which is a promotional and broadcasting agency specializing in media, fashion and wholesale marketing. It is then, when Hybrid Global began buzzing in SoundCloud. The USP of their creation is the perfect combination of humorous lyrics powered with feet-tapping rhythm.

Speaking of the extremely talented trio Raxx, Meezy and Thrash, each of their tracks has a story to tell! Amongst many of their mega hit numbers, Meezy is known for his is mixtape albums Fresh Fly High Vol – 1 and 2". This rock star from Minnesota is truly getting in wanna-be list of hip hop fans. His flamboyant attitude and grooving rhythm are just what a hip hop lover envies. On the other hand, the must listen tracks of the Virginian rapper includes "No Way Out" is getting globally acclaimed. Last but not the least, Thrash with his opening tracks" Weight of the World" and "Cracked the seal" has successfully created the hip hop fever amongst his fans.

For witnessing this amazing trio in Hybrid Global, log in to SoundCloud right now. Get lost in the hypnotic world of Hip Hop.

To listen the music, Please click the following link: https://soundcloud.com/hybrid_global
