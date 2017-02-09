 
New Study Findings Exhibit Progressive Growth for Global Storage Software Market through 2021

 
 
ALBANY, N.Y. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Advancements in technology have changed the experience of doing the task in an easy way. In the recent years, numerous software for storing a large amount of data has become very much popular. To explore the global market size and growth, a new study titled "Global Storage Software Market Report 2017" has been added to the vast collection of Market Research Hub (MRH) research studies. This study represents the overall market scenario along with its future growth prospects for the forecast period of 2011 to 2021. With a detailed analysis of some key regions including North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, the report delivers major information like production, revenue, market share, gross margin, consumption and growth rate for the period of 2012 to 2017.

Firstly, the report starts by defining the storage software market scope and market overview along with market segmentation. By the growing numbers of branch offices, servers and amounts of data, storage needs are continually increasing day by day. Also, organizations need to spend in software systems that will save and back up data. This is where storage software comes in. Currently, there are many new storage software tools which are available that aims to reduce the cost of disk-based storage to encourage adoption of the newer technology by all sizes of organization. Furthermore, the report segments the market on the basis of types and application. By product types, it has been categorized into:


• Cloud
• On-premIses

Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&r...

Moreover, on the basis of applications, it can be classified into six types such as Telecom and IT, Healthcare, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and Government. The report further states that, due to recent laws enforced by governments of different countries, companies are shifting towards digital preservation of records, especially in the healthcare sector. In the next section, the report majorly discusses the market competitiveness among the key market players. Storage solution vendors provide storage portfolio for both SMBs and enterprises to resolve issues, ranging from disk and backup systems up to data protection appliances. Some providers also offer hosted services that are more scalable and inexpensive for small and medium-sized businesses.

Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-storage-so...

Additionally, list of key players who are providing enhanced software storage solution to the organizations is mentioned in detail. It includes:


• IBM
• Oracle Corporation
• NetApp
• Hewlett-Packard
• Dell
• Huawei Technologies
• Symantec
• Hitachi
• CA Technologies
• EMC

In the end¸ the report concludes with the details like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, marketing strategy and market effect factors analysis.

About Market Research Hub

Market Research Hub (http://www.marketresearchhub.com/) (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRH's expansive collection of Market Research Reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

