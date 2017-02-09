News By Tag
New Study Findings Exhibit Progressive Growth for Global Storage Software Market through 2021
Firstly, the report starts by defining the storage software market scope and market overview along with market segmentation. By the growing numbers of branch offices, servers and amounts of data, storage needs are continually increasing day by day. Also, organizations need to spend in software systems that will save and back up data. This is where storage software comes in. Currently, there are many new storage software tools which are available that aims to reduce the cost of disk-based storage to encourage adoption of the newer technology by all sizes of organization. Furthermore, the report segments the market on the basis of types and application. By product types, it has been categorized into:
• Cloud
• On-premIses
Moreover, on the basis of applications, it can be classified into six types such as Telecom and IT, Healthcare, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and Government. The report further states that, due to recent laws enforced by governments of different countries, companies are shifting towards digital preservation of records, especially in the healthcare sector. In the next section, the report majorly discusses the market competitiveness among the key market players. Storage solution vendors provide storage portfolio for both SMBs and enterprises to resolve issues, ranging from disk and backup systems up to data protection appliances. Some providers also offer hosted services that are more scalable and inexpensive for small and medium-sized businesses.
Additionally, list of key players who are providing enhanced software storage solution to the organizations is mentioned in detail. It includes:
• IBM
• Oracle Corporation
• NetApp
• Hewlett-Packard
• Dell
• Huawei Technologies
• Symantec
• Hitachi
• CA Technologies
• EMC
In the end¸ the report concludes with the details like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, marketing strategy and market effect factors analysis.
