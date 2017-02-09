 
Industry News





Epictenet launches i-Commerce platform – the finest finnovation Instant. Interactive. Intelligent

Open for Machine Learning i-Commerce platform launched by Epictenet, engages with customers as a human, revolutionising the experience of information gathering.
 
 
SYDNEY, Australia - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- "Imagine a journey where instead of looking for information & options someone guides you, the i-commerce Platform is an experience will get your thinking going, bring more innovation and enhance the current customer experience.", Ritesh Srivastava, Founder & CEO, Epictenet

As the world advances, increasingly towards digital every day and the customers crave to do more things on mobile, Epictenet have innovated and created a new customer interface called i-commerce platform – providing a personalised experience to customers they have been used to in traditional branch environments and places in their hands, at their convenience, pace and device of choice.

i-commerce platform – is a new customer interface that will revolutionise customer interaction with organisations - open to Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence and driven by machine, captures requirements through interactive conversations, taking customer experience to the very next level.

Filling out application forms has never been easy, especially on mobile, the i-commerce platform engages with the customers as a human and revolutionises the experience of information gathering & sharing, saves the information on the go and intelligently processes the request.

Epictenet's extensive experience in the banking and financial services industry and capability in the solutions like CRM, Product Origination, Financial Calculators makes it possible to deliver a comprehensive solution while keeping an open architecture.

While the banking industry looks for the NPP roll out later this year, i-Commerce Platform will play a major role in the customer experience for the overlay services leveraging NPP capabilities, giving Australians a unique experience with its leading technology.

The implementation of the i-commerce platform is easy, the use cases are numerous and we are excited to be in the leader's space giving our clients a competitive edge.

About Epictenet:

Established in 2008, Epictenet is an Australian Fintech company, headquartered in Sydney, providing innovative business solutions using modern technology trends with a unique blend of business, technology and creativity touching different aspects of the customer journey. Epictenet solutions are cost-effective, easily adoptable providing great experience to the customers & the staff and help the organisations grow their business.

Name of Media Contact - Nupur Nachane
Company Name - Epictenet Pty Ltd
Contact Phone Number – 02 - 9232 5689
Address – Level 1, 17 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Website URL- www.epictenet.com

