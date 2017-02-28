 
Industry News





Bridge Global proudly becomes Magestore Solution Partner

Magestore, the best Magento extensions provider for retail solutions partners with Bridge Global, an expert in Magento customization and e-commerce solutions.
 
 
EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Magestore, the best retail solution providers for Magento products, partners with Bridge Global to ensure enhanced customer satisfaction. Bridge Global (www.bridge-global.com) has earned the silver level partnership in their solution partner program. Magestore has been rated as one of the most trusted Magento e-commerce service provider and Magento extensions provider, offering innovative marketing function and support in customer care. According to Ms Hailey Chen, Head of Magestore Customer Care "Magestore caters to over 60,000 customers all over the world with their Magento Extensions".

By attaining this new partnership, Magestore and Bridge Global can work together in developing new e-commerce websites, third-party service integrations and develop enterprise grade solutions, which in turn helps both the parties to achieve maximum work efficiency. The Magestore Solution Partnership authorization confirms various customer demands to be met by solutions partners which were left unaddressed prior to this program.

Bridge Global has completed numerous Magneto 1 and recently on Magento 2.0 projects for various clients across the globe. George Joseph, Country Manager – Americas, Bridge Global states - "As a trusted Solution Partner we cater to Magestore customer's customization and custom e-commerce development needs. As a partner, we also get the best pricing for Magestore's extensions, and this discount is completely passed on to our clients' benefit".


How Magento and extensions can enhance your e-commerce presence
Magento, due to its open source nature combined with its advanced set of security features meets the current industry needs. Magento is trending as one of the most popular e-commerce platform with over 200,000 installations and counting. With its huge library of existing extensions, it is very versatile. Ability to add custom extensions that have functional and creativity adds enhanced value proposition for this platform. By providing a great combination of scalable design and an extensive support network, Magento offers high ROI for startups and traditional retailers looking to make the switch online.

About Bridge
Bridge Global is a global IT Solutions Provider that has its roots in the Netherlands and has grown from strength to strength to provide software solutions for businesses worldwide. Our customers are stable and ambitious software companies/departments who have trouble finding talented programmers to scale up their business. We find the right team for the right position and support customers to collaborate with their colleagues remotely. You can read more about what moves us on our blog (www.bridge-global.com/blog) and on our website (http://www.bridge-global.com/). You can see faces and stories on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Bridge.Global.IT.Solutions/) and videos on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCK8W_PNXf064f8oBa86uv6Q).

Media Contact
Shintu Manuel
***@bridge-global.com
