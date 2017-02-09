 
News By Tag
* ASIS Boats
* IDEX 2017
* Military RIB
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Jebel Ali
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


ASIS Boats returns to IDEX 2017

ASIS Boats will be present at the upcoming International Defence Exhibition in Abu Dhabi.
 
 
ASIS Boats at IDEX 2017
ASIS Boats at IDEX 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* ASIS Boats
* IDEX 2017
* Military RIB

Industry:
* Manufacturing

Location:
* Jebel Ali - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

JEBEL ALI, UAE - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- IDEX is the only international defense exhibition and conference in the MENA region demonstrating the latest technology across land, sea and air sectors of defense. Taking place from 19 - 23 February at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, the event attracts international defence and maritime security companies from across the globe.

"ASIS Boats works with naval defence and maritime security forces around the world, and IDEX offers us an excellent opportunity to meet all our military and professional customers under one roof. We are able to showcase our latest innovations on an international platform." said Roy Nouhra, founder and President of ASIS Boats.

With more than 10 years delivering the most effective and innovative solutions for naval and military forces around the world, ASIS Boats understand the challenges and needs of the sector.

ASIS Boats will be exhibiting at IDEX, booth #09-C01. Moreover, a 12 meter military ASIS RIB Boat with foam tube, powered by twin 200 Hp 4 Stroke Diesel Outboard Engines will be available for live on-water demonstrations for visitors from the dock edge grandstand adjacent to NAVDEX.

As a manufacturer and supplier of military, government, security, coastguard and industry marine craft around the world, ASIS Boats are unparalleled in their speed, manoeuvrability, reliability, seaworthiness, safety and stability in the most adverse conditions, in all climates and at the highest speeds. One of the few manufacturers in the world to gain US Coastguard Sub-Chapter T approval, ASIS Boats has both European CE approval, as well as US-certification from NMMA, SOLAS and ABYC bodies.

All inquiries contact:
Mario EL Hoyek
ASIS Boats
Jebel Ali Industrial II, Dubai , UAE
Email : marioh@asisboats.com
Web site: http://www.asisboats.com

Contact
Minnie Magtibay
+971 4 880 4441
***@asisboats.com
End
Source:
Email:***@asisboats.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ASIS Boats News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share