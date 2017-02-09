ASIS Boats returns to IDEX 2017

ASIS Boats will be present at the upcoming International Defence Exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

ASIS Boats at IDEX 2017

Contact

Minnie Magtibay

+971 4 880 4441

***@asisboats.com Minnie Magtibay+971 4 880 4441

End

-- IDEX is the only international defense exhibition and conference in the MENA region demonstrating the latest technology across land, sea and air sectors of defense. Taking place from 19 - 23 February at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, the event attracts international defence and maritime security companies from across the globe."ASIS Boats works with naval defence and maritime security forces around the world, and IDEX offers us an excellent opportunity to meet all our military and professional customers under one roof. We are able to showcase our latest innovations on an international platform." saidWith more than 10 years delivering the most effective and innovative solutions for naval and military forces around the world, ASIS Boats understand the challenges and needs of the sector.ASIS Boats will be exhibiting at. Moreover, a 12 meter military ASIS RIB Boat with foam tube, powered by twin 200 Hp 4 Stroke Diesel Outboard Engines will be available for live on-water demonstrations for visitors from the dock edge grandstand adjacent to NAVDEX.As a manufacturer and supplier of military, government, security, coastguard and industry marine craft around the world, ASIS Boats are unparalleled in their speed, manoeuvrability, reliability, seaworthiness, safety and stability in the most adverse conditions, in all climates and at the highest speeds. One of the few manufacturers in the world to gain US Coastguard Sub-Chapter T approval, ASIS Boats has both European CE approval, as well as US-certification from NMMA, SOLAS and ABYC bodies.