News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ASIS Boats returns to IDEX 2017
ASIS Boats will be present at the upcoming International Defence Exhibition in Abu Dhabi.
"ASIS Boats works with naval defence and maritime security forces around the world, and IDEX offers us an excellent opportunity to meet all our military and professional customers under one roof. We are able to showcase our latest innovations on an international platform." said Roy Nouhra, founder and President of ASIS Boats.
With more than 10 years delivering the most effective and innovative solutions for naval and military forces around the world, ASIS Boats understand the challenges and needs of the sector.
ASIS Boats will be exhibiting at IDEX, booth #09-C01. Moreover, a 12 meter military ASIS RIB Boat with foam tube, powered by twin 200 Hp 4 Stroke Diesel Outboard Engines will be available for live on-water demonstrations for visitors from the dock edge grandstand adjacent to NAVDEX.
As a manufacturer and supplier of military, government, security, coastguard and industry marine craft around the world, ASIS Boats are unparalleled in their speed, manoeuvrability, reliability, seaworthiness, safety and stability in the most adverse conditions, in all climates and at the highest speeds. One of the few manufacturers in the world to gain US Coastguard Sub-Chapter T approval, ASIS Boats has both European CE approval, as well as US-certification from NMMA, SOLAS and ABYC bodies.
All inquiries contact:
Mario EL Hoyek
ASIS Boats
Jebel Ali Industrial II, Dubai , UAE
Email : marioh@asisboats.com
Web site: http://www.asisboats.com
Contact
Minnie Magtibay
+971 4 880 4441
***@asisboats.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse