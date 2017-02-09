ApON Innovative Solutions Is The India Knowledge Partner of DH2i Under DxAdvantage Partner Program

INDIA, India
DH2i Expands DxAdvantage Partner Program into Asia Pacific Market with Addition of Partners in Korea and India. Korea Cyber Tech Inc. and ApON New Authorized Providers of DH2i's DxEnterprise Microsoft SQL Server Optimization and High Availability Software. FORT COLLINS, Co. – December xx, 2016 –
DH2i
Company, the leading provider of Microsoft Windows Server application portability and management solutions, today announced the expansion of its DxAdvantage Partner Program into the Asia Pacific (APAC) market. Key to the expansion is the addition of Korea Cyber Tech Inc. and ApON to the DH2i DxAdvantage Partner Program
. This strategic partnership enables them to be providers of DxEnterprise
product-tour-
and-free-trial/
dxenterprise/)™
software, a first-of-its-
kind Microsoft SQL Server container management solution.
According to Gartner's recently published Forecast: Enterprise Software Markets, Worldwide, 2013-2020, 3Q16 Update (September 23, 2016), the enterprise infrastructure software market was forecast to reach "$55.65B in 2016 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.78% thru 2020" in APAC.
"The global demand for Windows Server application portability is climbing at a rapid rate, particularly in the APAC region where Windows Server applications are among the most prevalently deployed platforms for managing business critical data," said Connor Cox, Director of Business Development, DH2i
). "With a powerful and innovative solution to meet this demand, DH2i is perfectly positioned to enable customers throughout the region to simplify datacenter complexity, minimize OS sprawl and lower overwhelming licensing costs. As we expand internationally, we are selectively partnering with innovative leaders. Both Korea Cyber Tech Inc. and ApON meet our goal to partner with well known, highly respected partners that can deliver demonstrable client outcomes."
Since 1996, Korea Cyber Tech Inc.
) has specialized in selling the best data protection and data center solutions while also providing superior technical support to medium and large Korean corporations. Korea Cyber Tech owes its continued success to an exceptional collaboration with customers and partners.
"When deploying mission critical Windows Server applications, the most common concerns for our customers in Korea are workload portability, high availability and disaster recovery—as well as managing exorbitantly high licensing costs," said Tony Teano, Director, Solutions R&D Unit, Korea Cyber Tech Inc. "By partnering with DH2i, we can save many of our customers thousands – if not hundreds of thousands – while dramatically enhancing their application manageability, fault protection and data performance. For our organization, this means increased revenue and a fortification of our trusted advisor status."
Based in India, ApOn
is a collection of experienced professionals, seasoned CIOs and some of the country's best-known thought leaders who converge from various domains, providing proven credentials and track records. The company's collective experience touches more than 300 years—culminating in a diverse knowledge repository of invaluable expertise.
"Microsoft SQL Server is a vital platform for customers throughout India, yet these organizations continue to be plagued with complexity and cost," said Jaideep Khanduja, Director, ApON
. "With DH2i, we have the solution we need to provide customers the ability to move applications freely and transparently between their physical, virtual and cloud environments, while lowering all associated costs. With management streamlined and costs contained, our clients can now leverage their Windows environment on activities that more directly impact their business organization's bottom line. We are pleased to join the global DH2i ecosystem of partners as we work to free our customers from the burden of IT modernization."
DH2i's DxEnterprise features a first-of-its-
kind Microsoft SQL Server management technology that enables workload and data portability—
as well as high availability for any Windows Server application or service. This pioneering technology creates a framework for orchestrating datacenter management, high availability/
disaster tolerance and policy-based SLA management. DxEnterprise is the only Windows technology that leverages native Windows file system (NTFS) and shared or replicated storage technology to coordinate access to a pool of disk resources in a cluster. This enables consistent disk presentation no matter which host the container is active on. DxEnterprise can support any current version or edition of SQL Server and Windows Server OS across any physical, virtual or hybrid infrastructure.About DH2i's DxAdvantage Channel Partner Program
DH2i's DxAdvantage Partner Program provides channel partners with the ability to integrate DxEnterprise mobility, orchestration, HA/DR and multi-subnet support into their existing offerings. Program enrollment also entitles partners to a comprehensive set of tools and collateral that promise to reduce sales cycles, enhance trusted advisor status and dramatically increase revenue, including but not limited to:
· MSP and hosting opportunities
· Rich discounts and other incentives
· Extensive technical and sales training
· Sales tools and marketing support
· Service support
· Opportunity registration for margin protection
To learn more about DH2i's DxAdvantage Partner Program, please visit: http://dh2i.com/partners/.
About DH2i
DH2i Company™ is a leading provider of Microsoft Windows Server application portability and management solutions. Its flagship solution, DxEnterprise
product-tour-
and-free-trial/)™
, containerizes and decouples Windows Server applications, such as SQL Server, from the host OS and underlying IT infrastructure. In doing so, customers can simplify and dramatically improve the management of their datacenter environment, ensure SLA compliance, and lower costs by 30%-60%. To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or email: info@dh2i.com.
29%20380-5405)
or email: info@dh2i.com.
