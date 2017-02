Eighth Annual New England GiveCamp Charity Hackathon

Contact

-- New England GiveCamp, a 48-hour long event providing no-cost technology solutions to local charities, returns to BlueMetal's Watertown, MA, office on April 28-30th. Over the past seven New England GiveCamps, area volunteers have supported nearly 150 projects for over 100 non-profit organizations across New England.GiveCamp volunteers collaborate to help numerous, often underfunded, local agencies. These non-profits fill gaps not fully covered by larger institutions, such as helping families dealing with childhood cancer, bridging educational gaps in at-risk communities, and fostering economic growth and diversity in local businesses.BlueMetal, an Insight Company and event host, is the Diamond sponsor of the event for the third year in a row; additional fiscal and in-kind sponsorship opportunities are available for area businesses.New England GiveCamp is now accepting project applications from 501(c)3s throughout New England via a newly revamped website at: http://newenglandgivecamp.org/ . Volunteer registration for designers, technical specialists, and support staff will open March 20, 2017.