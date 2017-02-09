News By Tag
Eighth Annual New England GiveCamp Charity Hackathon
GiveCamp volunteers collaborate to help numerous, often underfunded, local agencies. These non-profits fill gaps not fully covered by larger institutions, such as helping families dealing with childhood cancer, bridging educational gaps in at-risk communities, and fostering economic growth and diversity in local businesses.
BlueMetal, an Insight Company and event host, is the Diamond sponsor of the event for the third year in a row; additional fiscal and in-kind sponsorship opportunities are available for area businesses.
New England GiveCamp is now accepting project applications from 501(c)3s throughout New England via a newly revamped website at: http://newenglandgivecamp.org/
