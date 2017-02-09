News By Tag
STOÏK'D is Giving Away Free Emergency Blankets
STOÏK'D celebrates the successful launch of its brand by offering a new free emergency blanket promotion
"I just love the initial reception that we received for our product and I want these blankets to become more accessible to everyone. Now our followers would no longer have to wait to be picked a winner in our contest to get a free 8-pack STOÏK'D blanket," said founder John Stokd.
The blankets are packed in individual packets of 8 to encourage sharing with friends and family. They are recommended to include in any car emergency kit or bug out bag and to bring to any outdoor activity. STOÏK'D Marketing Manager Jeff Riley says, "We are offering these promotions to the market because we want everyone to be prepared in case of any emergency may it be at home, in the car, or while outdoors."
"The promotion started February 12, 2017 and is expected to run only until the end of the month. There are only a limited number of packs that will be given away and we encourage everyone to grab one before we run out as we have received more orders than expected," according to Riley.
For more information, please feel free to visit the STOÏK'D Facebook page or https://goo.gl/
About STOÏK'D Co.
STOÏK'D Co. is an outdoor lifestyle brand based in Vancouver, BC. Founded in 2016, the brand is focused on improving the outdoor experience by offering sustainable and versatile products. STOÏK'D Co. is dedicated to helping its users achieve the ultimate outdoor lifestyle.
Contact
STOÏK'D
Jeff Riley
***@stoikd.co
