Salty Church Launches Flagler Beach Ministry, Welcomes New Campus Pastor

Ormond Beach's Salty Church recently expanded their ministry to Flagler Beach and hired Pastor Travis Pauley.
 
 
Pastor Travis Pauley recently joined Salty Church in Flagler Beach, Fla.
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Salty Church's Lead Pastor, Pastor Robbie O'Brien, is pleased to announce that the church has expanded their ministry to Flagler Beach and hired Pastor Travis Pauley to lead this new campus ministry.

"We went through a thorough interview process for this position," said Robbie. "We have a unique ministry and are confident Travis is the ideal fit for our campus culture," he added. Travis hasn't wasted time getting involved in the community and recently blessed the Race the Runway for Rotary fundraiser at the Flagler Executive Airport.

Travis started out in 2004 in youth ministry in Fredericksburg Virginia as the Student Ministry Director of The Refuge Church. He moved up to Lead Pastor of The Refuge Church in 2012, and left this past December to move to Ormond Beach. He and his family have been vacationing in the Ormond and Flagler area since 2009 and discovered Salty while here. He said God called him to this area and led him to move here.

Salty's mission is to rescue and empower individuals by providing a spiritual framework and building a strong community. Salty's original campus in Ormond Beach launched in 2005 and they minister to approximately 1,400 people each weekend across their three campuses. In 2013, the church launched a New Smyrna Beach campus, and recently added the Flagler Beach campus. They also sponsor ministries in Esterillos and Tamarindo, Costa Rica, as well as several other support programs locally and abroad.

Salty Church Ormond Beach is located at 221 Vining Court. They offer services on Saturdays at 5:30pm, and Sundays at 9:00am, 10:30am and Noon. They also offer a sunrise service at 7:00am at the Granada Beach approach and A1A. The New Smyrna Beach campus is located inside Read-Pattillo Elementary School with services on Sundays at 9:30am and 11:00am. The new Flagler Beach campus is located within the Flagler Woman's Club at 1524 S. Central Ave., and offers services at 9:30am and 11:00am. The Ormond location also offers a student ministry called STAND for children from 6th to 12th grade. Service and gatherings are on Wednesdays at 6:00pm for high school students, and on Thursdays at 6:00pm for middle school students. Salty Church can be reached at 386-615-9180 or www.salty.org.

Salty Church
