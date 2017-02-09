News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
LiceDoctors Reports Jump in Incidence of Head Lice in San Diego
From Chula Vista to Oceanside, San Diego parents are reporting a jump in the incidence of head lice cases. As lice cases persist and are increasingly resistant to chemical lice treatments, LiceDoctors receives a record number of calls from this area.
Amy T. a parent in Poway recently called LiceDoctors to come to her home to treat herself and her four children. "I had tried on my own for 3 weeks. I thought I could vanquish these creatures on my own with hard work but it was an exercise in futility. When I threw in the towel and called a professional service I learned why I was being defeated. First of all the chemicals really don't work. The lice are immune to them and the chemicals can't get through the shell of the egg to kill the bug inside. Second, I really could not distinguish a louse egg from debris in the hair, especially since they camouflage in the hair. This comes under the category of life is too short...too short to spin my wheels on this uphill battle. LiceDoctors came and they knew what they were doing, and I obviously did not."
According to Beck, a study last year at Southern Illinois University conducted by Dr. Yoon confirmed what LiceDoctors had known for years: chemicals simply don't work as lice have mutated in the majority of states and are now "super lice" or resistent to chemical treatments. "We have gone to thousands of homes and have seen children with tons of bugs in their hair AFTER having used chemical treatments. It is very disturbing to us because children are being exposed needlessly to chemicals that may very well be harmful and they don't even work" reported Beck.
LiceDoctors makes house calls in the San Diego area in the North County Coastal Region including Carlsbad, Oceanside, Rancho Santa Fe, and others. They take care of families in North County Inland Region including Escondido, Poway, and San Marcos and in the East County Inland Region including El Cajon, Hillcrest, and Jamul, and others.In South Bay, the company makes house calls to Chula Vista, Coronado, and Imperial Beach and others. All families in the San Diego area are eligible for treatment from LiceDoctors.
House calls are available day and night, 365 days a year. LiceDoctors is the only head lice company in California with a medical doctor on staff. The company may be reached at http://www.licedoctors.com/
Contact
Karen Sokoloff
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse