Academy of Math and Science recognized as 2016 Arizona Charter School of the Year

This year, their flagship campus, Academy of Math and Science Prince (AMS Prince) was recognized as the 2016 Charter School of the Year by the Arizona Charter Schools Association from a candidate pool of over 500 charter schools.
 
 
TUCSON, Ariz. - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- For 15 years, the tireless team at Academy of Math and Science has accomplished much from receiving the National Blue Ribbon award for their high academic achievement with diverse student populations, to being one of the highest performing schools in the state. This year, their flagship campus, Academy of Math and Science Prince (AMS Prince) was recognized as the 2016 Charter School of the Year by the Arizona Charter Schools Association from a candidate pool of over 500 charter schools.

AMS Prince will be celebrating this achievement along with their 15 years of service on February 15th, 2017 located at 1557 W Prince Road. The event begins at 8:30 with a networking breakfast, followed by student performances and guest speakers.

Speakers will include Mayor Jonathan Rothschild, Robert DiBacco, Chief Operating Officer of Arizona Charter Schools Association, and Lisa Keegan, Executive Director of A for Arizona and former Arizona State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

With an anticipated attendance of 75 local business, education, and non-profit leaders, the event will also be an excellent opportunity to interact with community-oriented organizations making a difference in Tucson and Arizona.

About Academy of Math and Science
The Academies of Math & Science is a tuition free, STEM focused charter school network founded in 2000, with four campuses in the state of Arizona, two located in Phoenix and two in Tucson. Their curriculum includes foreign languages such as Mandarin, Russian, and Spanish, as well as music and arts including poetry, piano, and guitar. They also offer free tutoring and Saturday school for their students. For more information, please visit http://www.amsschools.org.

Contact
Gabriel Chavez
520-887-5392 ext. 1018
***@amstucson.org
