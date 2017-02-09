 
Industry News





beYOUteous to Showcase at MDC's Miami Maker Faire (Apr. 8-9)

beYOUteous, a handcrafted jewelry line started by Lawrence Jean-Louis, will be a participating maker at the Miami Maker Faire taking place at Miami Dade College's Wolfson campus.
 
 
beyouteous-eye-see-horus-earrings
beyouteous-eye-see-horus-earrings
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- beYOUteous, the line of handcrafted beaded jewelry with the message of embracing individuality, feminine strength, and empowerment will be a participating maker at the Miami Maker Faire taking place at MDC's Wolfson campus in downtown Miami.

Founded by Lawrence Jean-Louis, a creative with a fondness for all things unique and handmade, the name beYOUteous is a play on both the phrase "be you" as well as the word "beauteous."

The event will feature inventions and interactive exhibits across the exciting maker movement spectrum, from technology to industrial arts, science, arts, music, crafts, and more! The city of Miami is joining select cities around the world to host larger-scale Maker Faires in 2017, including Rome, Paris, Tokyo, Atlanta, New York and Shenzhen.

Maker Faire originated in 2006 in the San Francisco Bay Area as a project of the editors of Make: magazine. It's a gathering of fascinating, curious people who enjoy learning and who love sharing what they can do.

Shop online at http://www.beyouteous.com

WHAT: Maker Faire Miami at MDC

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, April 8 – 9, 2017

WHERE: MDC Wolfson Campus, 300 N.E. Second Ave.
