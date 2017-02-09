Dr. Michael Adam Joins Hope Biosciences To Oversee Pharmaceutical & Manufacturing Operations And Regulatory Affairs

End

-- HOPE BIOSCIENCES, INC. announced today that Dr. Michael Adam has joined the management team to oversee Pharmaceutical and Manufacturing Operations as well as Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance.Dr. Adam has held senior leadership roles at Pfizer La Jolla, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, A. P. Pharma, and most recently at Heron Therapeutics. He has extensive development and operations experience having managed regulatory affairs, quality, pharmaceutical sciences, manufacturing, and product development functions from candidate identification through to marketed product approval in several therapeutic areas. Dr. Adam will report to George Uy, CEO and President of Hope Biosciences."We are happy to have Dr. Adam bring his leadership and management experience to the developing HOPE BIOSCIENCES' team", stated Mr. Uy. "With Michael coming on board we will be accelerating the development of HOPE-888 (-Gemcitabine)and HOPE-777 (MERTK/AXL kinase inhibitor)."HOPE is a privately-owned biopharmaceutical company based in Irvine, California focused on licensing and commercializing anti-cancer drugs that address high unmet medical needs. HOPE has two unique assets currently in IND-enabling studies, including-gemcitabine (HOPE-888), and a highly potent MERTK/AXL/pan-cMET kinase inhibitor (HOPE-777).