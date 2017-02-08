News By Tag
* Toscars
* Award
* Event
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The 10th Annual TOSCARS Hosted by Craig Robert Young
The Toscars, previously sponsored by Jaguar, has become one of the must-attend events during the awards season, as well as being one of the only predominately British ceremonies in Hollywood during that period.
The Toscars are produced every year by actor, Craig Robert Young and Eileen Lee. The Awards include 'Best Whactor', 'Best Whactress', 'Best Scribbler,' 'Best Boss' and of course Best Toscar. Past judges and hosts have included Film and TV actor Skeet Ulrich, Glee's Alex Newell, Fringe's Joshua Jackson, True Blood's Janina Gavankar, The Dark Knight Rises' Eric Roberts, Jai Rodriguez, DJ and composer Paul Oakenfold, Everybody Love Raymond's Doris Roberts, Siobhan Fahey, The Brady Bunch's Jennifer Elise Cox, Devious Maid's Brianna Brown and UK's Law and Order Bradley Walsh, The Helps' Brunson Green, Entourage's Rex Lee and iconic comedian/head writer for the Oscars, Bruce Vilanch.
The red-carpet awards ceremony is a black-tie affair, bringing out the glitz and glamour of old Hollywood.
The Toscars will be held on February 22nd 2017 at the prestigious Renberg Theatre at the LGBT CENTER, assisting and supporting the community.
Tickets are available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/
Contact
Koral Young Group
***@koralyoung.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse