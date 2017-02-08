News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Unique Assembly Service Company in Washington D.C., Baltimore M.D. Areas Launches New Website
'Any Assembly' Mounts TVs, Assembles Furniture in Baltimore, Northern Virginia
One local company has answers for anyone who wants beautiful Ikea furniture and TVs mounted above the fireplace but doesn't want to do it themselves. Any Assembly launched a new website in the hopes of reaching more people in the Washington, D.C. area with their unique "assemble anything" service. Any Assembly, located at 2707 North Rolling Rd, Suite 109 in Windsor Mill, provides commercial and residential handyman services. The company's skilled professionals can quickly, easily and affordably assemble any home or office furniture, fitness equipment, garden sheds, pergolas and other outdoor structures as well as install basketball hoops and kitchen cabinets and mount TVs.
Any Assembly makes the process of assembly easy. Their trained team will pick up a purchased item directly from a store, deliver it to a home or office, assemble the item and remove any old items from the premises. They work with a wide range of retailers in the greater Washington D.C., Baltimore and Northern Virginia areas, including IKEA, Williams-Sonoma, Ashley Furniture, Home Depot, Lowes, Thomasville, Basset, Nico & Bram, Office Depot, Macy's, HON, BUSH, SAUDER, O'Sullivan, Studio RTA, Steelcase, Intelligent Design, Canwood Furniture, Ameriwood, Bestar, Herman Miller, Apollo furniture and many more.
Customers also have the option of ordering a product online and having it shipped directly to the Any Assemble warehouse, where it can be assembled locally and then dropped off at a home or office.
Any Assembly's new website provides information about services available, a blog with useful advice on a variety of topics, a gallery with images of furniture and other items the team has assembled, a list of locations served and convenient online quote form.
"We developed a user-friendly website that allows people in the Washington, D.C. area in need of assembly and installation services to learn more about what we do and contact us for a free quote," said Aziz Kayoumov, a company spokesperson. "They can also look at examples of our work and read customer reviews so they can be confident when they choose to work with us to assemble furniture, mount TVs and move furniture and appliances."
View Any Assembly's new website at https://www.anyassembly.com.
About Any Assembly
Since 2004, Any Assembly has served customers in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Any Assembly takes great pride in its reputation as the gold standard for home and office furniture delivery, assembly, and installation. Their focus on quality and convenience at affordable prices has earned the trust of national manufacturers and retailers, small businesses, and private clients. They will work with every client individually, starting with an initial free, no-obligation consultation, to determine the best plan for that client's needs, timeline, and budget.
Follow Any Assembly on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Google+, StumbleUpon and YouTube.
Contact
Any Assembly
410-493-4488
***@anyassembly.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse