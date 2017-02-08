News By Tag
20 Top Athletes Can't Be Wrong
Many of them struggle through the early part of 'life after sport', because they are lost. They have nowhere to be at a certain time and no teammates or coaches around.
This is the reality and the life of most sports stars after their career.
Crossing the Line Sport is presenting Australia's first athlete-led summit in dealing with athlete welfare, life after sport and anti-doping.
Current Olympic champion Kim Brennan, USA diving superstar and four-time Olympic gold medal winner Greg Louganis and former Wallaby Dan Vickerman are headlining the event. The first event of its type in the Southern Hemisphere will include an international stellar line-up of speakers, who have won gold medals, grand finals, represented their country and competed at Olympic and Paralympic Games.
"The aim of this unique summit is to educate current athletes and coaches on how to prepare for life after sport - mentally and emotionally. We also want to teach ex-athletes how to harness their transferable skills and take these into the world, beyond sport", said Gearoid Towey, Founder, Crossing the Line Sport.
20 athletes including Daniel Kowalski (4 x Olympic medalist), Shelley Gorman (Hall of Fame Basketball player), NRL star Dene Halatau and 'Oarsome Foursome' legend, Mike McKay will tell their stories for current and future athletes, with the hope of educating them around athlete welfare.
The Summit will bring together athletes, ex-athletes, coaches, people who care for athletes, athlete families, decision makers in the sporting world, sponsors, sports agents and journalists.
"I am excited to join an impressive line up of speakers and participate in this years Crossing the Line Summit. This summit will address the issues facing our athletes today, including career transition, head space, life after sport and the ongoing presence of doping. It will discuss realistic solutions going forward and offer many takeaways", said Greg Louganis, former USA Olympic diver.
The top three tips for any athlete as they begin their career transition are:
1. Preparing for life after sport should begin as soon as you start chasing the dream. Remember, you are just one injury away from the end of a career, so plan as early as you can.
2. Harness the skills which made you successful at sport such as teamwork, leadership and self belief because these are essential in the workplace and start networking NOW!
3. Look after your mental and emotional health. Asking for help is not a weakness. Not asking for help could negatively impact your sports career and the rest of your life. Tell someone you trust.
*Additional information
Date: 25th February, 2017
Venue: Aerial UTS Function Centre, Level 7, Building 10, 235 Jones Street, Ultimo, NSW 2007
Program & Format: Panel discussions from 8.30am – 7.30pm
For more information on the event and the full line-up of speakers see here: www.crossingthelinesport.com/
The event can also be followed worldwide via live streaming and on demand.
About Crossing The Line Sport
Crossing The Line Sport is all about athlete wellbeing and retirement. We are here to talk about the good, the bad and the ugly of athlete retirement and personal welfare. We are not affiliated to any sports organisation or governing body. We are assisting athletes of all levels around the world by offering a space where they can share stories confidentially, receive advice from experts and any information relevant to athlete retirement. This service is run by athletes for anyone who has chased a sporting or performance dream, no matter what level they attained.
