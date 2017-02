The Owner of Sharmooz is a Star Dancer for "Dancing with Big Buddy" Charity Event

Ann Tillage photo by David Humphreys Photography

-- Big Buddy is a mentoring program that has been providing positive role models and quality learning experiences for the underserved children and youth of Baton Rouge. Modeled after the hit ABC TV show, "Dancing with the Stars", Big Buddy's premier annual fundraising event, "Dancing with Big Buddy", helps fund mentoring programs in Baton Rouge, LA. Big Buddy Program is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.The charity event will take place at the Pete Maverick Assembly Center on April 29, 2017. This event will feature community leaders and prominent citizens of the region as they present live ballroom dance performances with their professional dance partners. Ann Tillage, a designer and Owner of Sharmooz, is an honored "Star Dancer" at the 11annual event.Ann Tillage was born and raised in Los Angeles, CA. Her company specializes in satin beauty accessories and custom designs. Additionally, she was a Big Buddy in the Level Up program for teens and she is the founder of Mobile Fashion Camps; a community program that mentors girls while developing creative and positive outlets through sewing, fashion and STEM.For more information, please visit: http://www.dancingforbigbuddy.com