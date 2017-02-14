News By Tag
The Owner of Sharmooz is a Star Dancer for "Dancing with Big Buddy" Charity Event
The charity event will take place at the Pete Maverick Assembly Center on April 29, 2017. This event will feature community leaders and prominent citizens of the region as they present live ballroom dance performances with their professional dance partners. Ann Tillage, a designer and Owner of Sharmooz, is an honored "Star Dancer" at the 11th annual event.
Ann Tillage was born and raised in Los Angeles, CA. Her company specializes in satin beauty accessories and custom designs. Additionally, she was a Big Buddy in the Level Up program for teens and she is the founder of Mobile Fashion Camps; a community program that mentors girls while developing creative and positive outlets through sewing, fashion and STEM.
For more information, please visit: http://www.dancingforbigbuddy.com
