San Diego AMA Recognized for Outstanding Growth and Performance
San Diego AMA Recognized for Outstanding Growth and Performance in Membership, Programming, and Leadership
For the fifth time in a row, San Diego AMA took first place among similarly-sized chapters in the international Fall Membership Acquisition Campaign while finishing third overall among all 74 AMA chapters regardless of size. The campaign measures new individual professional membership signups between September 12 and November 4, 2016.
And, among 76 international chapters in the annual Chapter Excellence Awards competition, San Diego AMA was was singled out for Special Merit awards in two key categories:
• Programming:
• Leadership: The chapter was noted for its accountability, volunteer engagement, and organizational efficiencies achieved in 2016.
"Our volunteers are passionate about creating career-advancing opportunities for our members and these results reflect their successful efforts toward that goal," said San Diego AMA president David Palmer. "Whether it's staging premier educational and networking events or supporting a supportive, inclusive community of powerhouse San Diego marketers,, we can't thank our volunteers enough for embracing the challenge and giving so freely of their time and creativity."
"We're also immensely grateful to our sponsors for enabling us to pursue our objectives, and to our members for engaging with San Diego AMA and with each other to make our community and events so enriching," Palmer continued. "Being honored among our AMA peers is enabled by the collective contributions of the entire San Diego AMA ecosystem."
About San Diego AMA
The San Diego Chapter of the American Marketing Association (AMA) is the organization for high performing marketers who are serious about furthering their careers. San Diego AMA is the only education- and networking-focused organization that provides information, resources, international presence and valuable connections in a fun, approachable environment where its members can achieve their personal development goals.
Media Contact:
Mike Matamala, Vice President, Earned & Social Media
San Diego Chapter of the American Marketing Association
Email: mike.matamala@
