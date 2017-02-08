 
Antelope Canyon Tours And Flash Flooding

Antelope Canyon is one of the most popular tours available from southwestern touring companies, however it is only available if weather permits. If there is a chance of flash flooding, the park will be closed.
 
 
LAS VEGAS - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Many touring companies that provide Antelope Canyon tours do so as part of a larger tour that visits several national parks and protected spaces.  This is done so for a reason, because there is little ability to guarantee from day to day if Antelope Canyon will be available to allow tour groups to venture inside.  Antelope Canyon is quite different than other protected areas, both in it's dramatic landscape and also in the danger that is posed by the very elements that created the landscape.  Antelope Canyon is one of the most dramatic "slot canyons" on earth, the canyon itself being formed by channels cut through the ground by fast moving water over thousands of years.  Water taking the same path over and over again dug a trench in the sandstone earth, forming the smooth walls and sandy floor that now make up the Antelope Canyon experience.  This phenomenon of flash flooding also poses a very real danger that must be understood and respected.  This is why Antelope Canyon is closed to tours if there is any potential at all of flash flooding within the vicinity.

There have been several instances of tour groups being hurt and even killed by flash flooding over the years, which have lead Navajo Nation to install safety features in case a flash flood was to happen.  The most extreme measure is that if there is a possibility of rain even miles away, the area is closed to traffic.  Many do not understand that the area can be subject to flash flooding from rain even miles away that is not seen from inside the canyon.  For this reason, only qualified tour leaders are allowed to guide tours through the area, ones who understand and will abide by the rules of not touring if there is a warning from the weather service.

Because Antelope Canyon tours cannot be guaranteed, most tour groups will provide Antelope Canyon as an expected stop during a series of stops at other national parks, with the potential of needing to be replaced by a different park if weather does not allow a tour.  The usual parks involved in these tours are Bryce Canyon, Zion Canyon and the Grand Canyon.  Many times, Lake Powell will be substituted if Antelope Canyon is not available.

If you would like to entertain options for tours of Antelope Canyon, contact Bindlestiff Tours at https://www.bindlestifftours.com/antelope-canyon-tours/

Contact
Bindlestiff Tours
***@focusinternetservices.com
