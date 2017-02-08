 
Industry News





Exclusive Content Strategy Workshop in Phoenix

 
PHOENIX - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Vitals Agency has just opened its doors to its exclusive content strategy workshop. They will be pulling back the curtain on their proprietary framework and educating attendees in a unique, limited seats, hands-on event. The workshop is taking place at their headquarters at 8765 West Kelton Lane in Peoria on Saturday February 25th.

Social media has forever changed the marketing game. Businesses these days not only need a marketing plan but a content strategy to effectively bring customers into a sales funnel. Without a content strategy, any sales machine starves.

The need is simple: a content strategy is essential for effective leads generation. It empowers companies to produce and distribute high quality content that is timely, effective, educational, engaging thereby getting customers emotionally involved in the consumption of a brand's products and services.

Recent research by Ascend2 has shown that 72% of marketers cited relevant content creation as the most effective SEO tactic, but distributing that content is just as crucial as creating it. The Vitals Agency content strategy framework brings these pieces together to generate maximum impact.

Whether you are a chief marketing officer, social media manager or entrepreneur, this workshop is right for you. You can take this 20K framework and use it for your business or to provide additional value for your customers. No matter what, the skills you will be gaining in this workshop will be invaluable to your business regardless of size.

Secure your spot now before while seats are available: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/content-strategy-workshop-in...

Mo Sanchez
***@vitals.agency
