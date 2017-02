Seeking Capital for your Gold – Diamond or Silver production/producing Project?

Introducing: Alchemy Gold-Diamonds-Silver - Commodity Rewards - Crowdfunding Capital Raise Program Offer

Media Contact

Bruce A. Cosgrove

7788295666

alchemist@alchemyotcmarketsspecialists.com Bruce A. Cosgrove7788295666

-- Is your Gold – Diamond or Silver production/producing property requiring expansion capital to increase, prove out or re-instate production without the issuance of Equity or Debt?Introducing:Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists "Pioneering", CommodityRewards" Crowdfunding Capital Raise Program Offer for Jr. Resource mining companies with Gold - Au () - Diamonds - Silver - Ag (" production or near- term production capabilities.The 3 – Month customized Au-Diamonds-Ag Rewards Crowdfunding Program is for Jr. mining companies with production or production capabilities with operations in N. & S. America including* Mexico requiring expansion capital to increase, re-instate production and/or exploration to prove out additional reserves. The Au-Diamonds-Ag mining assets must be majority owned & domiciled in N. America.The Rewards Program is funded through "Donations" from Donors towards the $ucce$$ of the project where Au – Diamonds - Ag are offered by the company as the "Incentive" to the Donors to donate. The company Rewards the Donor with Diamonds – Au - Ag pursuant to the Offering Agreement to complete the transaction.The Offering Agreement provides for the physical delivery of the Au-Diamonds-Ag to the Donator @ a fixed discounted market price providing the Donator the additional upside potential of the commodity. The Company is funded, developed while profiting on the rewarded commodity and without the issuance of equity or debt.Alchemy offers a 3 - Month Rewards Program with 2 – Months pre-launch preparatory work and the 3Month email distribution of the Company "Tombstone" Rewards Notice Offering to 5 Million Accredited and Penny Stock Investors.To achieve maximum donator awareness, the Rewards Crowdfund Program can be customized to a targeted email audience of more than 6 Million accredited - 30 Million penny stock investors for 1 week to 1– Month programs to ensure a $ucce$$ful commodity Rewards Crowdfunding capital raise.Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists, LLcInternational ConsultancyCrowdfundingü Commodity "Rewards" Au-Diamonds-Ag $USD UnlimitedCrowdfunding Programü Debt/EquityTitle II – $USD Unlimited – Title III - $USD1.0 Million Crowdfunding CampaignsPR - Social Media Digital Marketing Email Programsü Double Opt-in – 6 Million Accredited Investors –30 Million Penny Stock InvestorsUS Public Securitiesü OTC Markets Direct Public Listing - Reverse Merger Listing Servicesü OTC Markets Pink – QB Available Shellsü All Regulatory Offerings/Filings/SubmissionsLet Alchemy design and structure your Company Going Public Program - Crowdfunding Capital Raise Campaign to suit your Company's budget http://www.alchemyotcmarketsspecialists.com