Seeking Capital for your Gold – Diamond or Silver production/producing Project?
Introducing: Alchemy Gold-Diamonds-Silver - Commodity Rewards - Crowdfunding Capital Raise Program Offer
Introducing:
The 3 – Month customized Au-Diamonds-
REWARDS CROWDFUNDING DOESN'T INVOLVE COMPANY EQUITY OR DEBT
The Rewards Program is funded through "Donations" from Donors towards the $ucce$$ of the project where Au – Diamonds - Ag are offered by the company as the "Incentive" to the Donors to donate. The company Rewards the Donor with Diamonds – Au - Ag pursuant to the Offering Agreement to complete the transaction.
The Offering Agreement provides for the physical delivery of the Au-Diamonds-
A well thought out communications and advertising plan will dictate the $ucce$$ of your Crowdfunding Campaign
Alchemy offers a 3 - Month Rewards Program with 2 – Months pre-launch preparatory work and the 3rd Month email distribution of the Company "Tombstone" Rewards Notice Offering to 5 Million Accredited and Penny Stock Investors.
To achieve maximum donator awareness, the Rewards Crowdfund Program can be customized to a targeted email audience of more than 6 Million accredited - 30 Million penny stock investors for 1 week to 1– Month programs to ensure a $ucce$$ful commodity Rewards Crowdfunding capital raise.
*Other Countries will be considered
let the donators own the "Rewards" - "Au-Diamonds-
Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists, LLc
International Consultancy
CAPITAL RAISE PROGRAMSCrowdfunding
ü Commodity "Rewards" Au-Diamonds-
Crowdfunding Program
ü Debt/EquityTitle II – $USD Unlimited – Title III - $USD1.0 Million Crowdfunding Campaigns
PR - Social Media Digital Marketing Email Programs
ü Double Opt-in – 6 Million Accredited Investors –30 Million Penny Stock Investors
US Public Securities
ü OTC Markets Direct Public Listing - Reverse Merger Listing Services
ü OTC Markets Pink – QB Available Shells
ü All Regulatory Offerings/Filings/
Let Alchemy design and structure your Company Going Public Program - Crowdfunding Capital Raise Campaign to suit your Company's budget http://www.alchemyotcmarketsspecialists.com
Media Contact
Bruce A. Cosgrove
7788295666
alchemist@alchemyotcmarketsspecialists.com
