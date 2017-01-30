 

CoreHealth & 2Morrow Partner to Help Employees Quit Smoking

2Morrow's Evidence-based Smoking Cessation Program, SmartQuit, is now integrated with the #1 all-in-one Corporate Wellness Platform, CoreHealth Technologies.
 
SmartQuit by 2Morrow Inc
SmartQuit by 2Morrow Inc
KIRKLAND, Wash. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- CoreHealth Technologies and 2Morrow, Inc. are pleased to announce their partnership to offer 2Morrow's evidence-based smoking cessation program, SmartQuit, via the CoreHealth Corporate Wellness Platform.

Smoking is still the leading cause of preventable death, disease, and healthcare spending in the United States. 2Morrow's SmartQuit program is a full smoking cessation program delivered via a smartphone app. The program uses a unique Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) approach to help participants learn new ways to deal with cravings and the urge to smoke. The program has been shown effective in 2 clinical trials and is 2-3 times more effective than trying to quit on your own. CoreHealth integration will make it easy for organizations to launch, use and see key metrics for the program.

"We proactively research and integrate our wellness technology with best-in-class tools and apps via our Wellness Network of third-party vendors. We partner with these wellness innovations to help our customer's deliver a variety of leading-edge wellness programs to workforces around the world. Our customers, who are corporate wellness companies, health insurers, employee assistance providers and benefits brokers are always looking for new ways to help employees achieve better health. We are excited to offer 2Morrow's clinically tested smoking cessation program as part of our platform as we feel it will be a tremendous resource to our customer's and the employees they support," says Anne Marie Kirby, Health Revolutionary and CEO at CoreHealth Technologies.

"CoreHealth is a leading wellness platform that provides over 1000 organizations with an easy way to pick and choose best-in-class solutions that meet their needs," says Brandon Masterson, CEO of 2Morrow, "By teaming up with CoreHealth, organizations using the platform can easily add smoking cessation or 2Morrow's other programs to their existing wellness portal."

UPCOMING WEBINAR
Organizations interested in learning more the SmartQuit smoking cessation program and how it can help employees in your workplace can register for a webinar on February 16 at 9am PST: https://corehealth.global/blog/corehealth-blog/2017/01/30...

About CoreHealth Technologies

CoreHealth Technologies Inc. is the leading corporate wellness platform trusted by more than 1000 organizations, ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. At CoreHealth, we believe that developing the best employee wellness programs is all about giving wellness companies the right code, design, and access to the latest innovations. With the most customization, integrations, and reliability of any software in its class, CoreHealth's powerful platform lets users focus on growing great companies. For more information, visit https://corehealth.global.

About 2Morrow® Inc.

2Morrow, Inc. is a digital health company dedicated to improving millions of lives with the use of evidence-based, behavior change programs delivered via the smartphone (mhealth). We distribute our programs through employers, states, wellness programs and health plans. SmartQuit® is the first clinically tested smoking cessation program shown to help smokers quit. It was built in collaboration with the Fred Hutch Cancer Research center and is powered by 2Morrow's behavior change engine and delivered via a mobile app. http://www.2Morrowinc.com

