-- Old School Square to Present Nine Spectacular Concerts & Shows in March· Rhythmic Circus: Feet Don't Fail Me Now! – March 3· Shotgun Wedding: A NYCity-Country Band – March 5· O Sole Trio: From Pavarotti to Pop – March 9· Catch a Rising Star Comedy: Angela LaGreca & Dick Capri – March 10· Lorna Luft – March 13 & 14· The Klezmatics – March 16· Shades of Bublé – March 17-19· Neil Simon's BAREFOOT IN THE PARK – March 24-26· Linda Lavin: My First Farewell Concert – March 27-28Tickets Now On Sale for All Nine Fun-Filled Events at www.OldSchoolSquare.orgDELRAY BEACH, FL – February 13, 2017 – Old School Square is presenting nine spectacular shows and concerts in March. Tickets for all of them are available for online purchase now at www.OldSchoolSquare.org.March 3 at 8 pm (Friday)Rhythmic Circus:Feet Don't Fail Me Now!Homegrown hoofers from Minneapolis hit the road with a trunk full of tap shoes, funky costumes and a big brass band, ready to burst onto the stage with Feet Don't Fail Me Now! "Heatbox" the human beatbox, joins the swingin' seven-piece funk band to accompany each tap, shuffle, and stomp with a clang, riff and refrain. It's easy to see why this troupe was a 2012 winner of the Edinburgh Festival "Spirit of the Fringe" Award. In this joyous parade of genre-hopping music and hard-hitting percussive dance, the audience will be jumping out of their seats and dancing to the beat. Rhythmic Circus is a troupe of internationally renowned artists. Since their early start at a small theatre in northeast Minneapolis, they have grown into an international sensation touring to over 100 cities worldwide.Location: Old School Square PavilionTickets: $25 adult & $15 studentMarch 5 at 7 pm (Sunday)Shotgun WeddingA NYCity-Country BandLocation: Old School Square PavilionTickets: $30 general admissionMarch 9 at 8 pm (Thursday)O Sole Trio: From Pavarotti to PopLocation: Crest Theatre at Old School SquareTickets: $45 & $35March 10 at 8 pm (Friday)Catch a Rising Star Comedy:Angela LaGreca & Dick CapriLocation: Crest Theatre at Old School SquareTickets: $67 & $47March 13-14 at 8 pm (Monday & Tuesday)Lorna LuftLorna Luft performs her brand new show, An Evening with Lorna Luft, a dynamic and emotional journey of music from The Great American Songbook, Broadway classics, production shows in which she has starred, plus a few special songs from her heritage.Location: Crest Theatre at Old School SquareTickets: $72 & $57March 16 at 8 pm (Thursday)The KlezmaticsSince their emergence more than 25 years ago, The Klezmatics have raised the bar for Eastern European Jewish music and helped to change the face of contemporary Yiddish culture. Often called a "Jewish roots band," The Klezmatics have led a popular revival of this ages-old, nearly forgotten art form. "The Klezmatics aren't just the best band in the klezmer vanguard; on a good night, they can rank among the greatest bands on the planet," raves Time Out New York.Location: Old School Square PavilionTickets: $25 general admissionMarch 17-19+ Friday at 8 pm+ Saturday at 2 & 8 pm+ Sunday at 2 pmShades of BubléLocation: Crest Theatre at Old School SquareTickets: $53 & $43March 24-26+ Friday at 8 pm+ Saturday at 2 & 8 pm+ Sunday at 2 pmNeil Simon's BAREFOOT IN THE PARKLocation: Crest Theatre at Old School SquareTickets: $57 & $47March 27-28 at 8 pm (Monday & Tuesday)Linda LavinMy First Farewell ConcertLocation: Crest Theatre at Old School SquareTickets: $72 & $57How to Get Tickets:Tickets for all nine concerts and shows in March 2017 can be purchased online at www.OldSchoolSquare.org or by calling the Box Office at 561.243.7922, ext. 1.About Old School Square:Old School Square is the center of arts & entertainment in downtown Delray Beach and has served as the community's gathering place for over 25 years. The historic campus welcomes half a million people each year for programs, classes, events and rental activities and includes the intimate Crest Theatre (in the restored 1925 Delray High School building) the Cornell Art Museum (in the 1913 Delray Elementary building), and the Fieldhouse (c. 1925). The Pavilion, which opened in 2002, hosts outdoor concerts and shows. The Creative Arts School (2nd floor of the Crest Theatre building) offers art, photography and writing classes. Old School Square also serves as a venue for community, corporate, private and media events. For information on all programs and services, call 561-243-7922 or visit OldSchoolSquare.org.Available for Interview:Melissa Carter, Director of Marketing & Public RelationsOld School Square561.243.7922, ext, 322mcarter@oldschool.orgMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net